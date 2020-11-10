Spring 2021 registration started Nov. 6 for graduate students and Nov. 9 for seniors, and will continue through Nov. 20. There will be five different types of instructional formats as well as new class locations and more class times offered during peak hours. Here is what to keep in mind as you register for classes for the upcoming semester.
UGA Provost S. Jack Hu, Vice President for Instruction Rahul Shrivastav and Vice Provost for Graduate Education Ron Walcott said in a Nov. 2 ArchNews email that the university has made priorities to increase in-person instruction while still maintaining health and safety protocols related to COVID-19.
The university will offer more in-person classes, increase the number of times a student can attend class in-person in a hybrid format and make more classes include a live or synchronous format if they are virtual.
There are five different instructional formats being offered next semester: fully in person, hybrid synchronous, hybrid asynchronous, online synchronous, or online asynchronous.
Hybrid classes will have partly online and partly in-person aspects, while online classes are fully online with no in-person aspects. Synchronous classes meet together in a classroom or on a secure online platform like Zoom, while asynchronous classes offer content via recorded lectures, videos or other online tools. Face-to-face classes are fully synchronous. The instruction format will appear on Athena under “Course Materials” for each class.
The class schedule for spring 2021 will remain the same as the current semester, with an additional five minutes added in between class times. Classes may take place in locations outside typical department areas in order to have more classrooms that can adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols, according to the email.
After Thanksgiving break, UGA will transition to fully online classes to finish the fall 2020 semester. Campus will remain open, and students will continue to have access to classrooms, libraries, dining halls, academic advising and health and recreation facilities, according to the email.
The university is encouraging students to plan ahead leading up to the transition to fully virtual learning after Thanksgiving. Students should attend class regularly, make sure to fully understand class formats, reach out to advisors or the Division of Academic Enhancement for additional support, take advantage of mental health resources and get tested for COVID-19.
