Thousands of people gathered for Sigma Nu’s Jam for Cam event at The Southern Brewing Company on Friday, Oct. 7.
Jam for Cam is an annual Sigma Nu event and nonprofit organization that honors Cameron Fearon, a University of Georgia student and member of Sigma Nu who died in 2018 from metastatic melanoma.
Every year, the event raises money for Melanoma Research Foundation and Camp Carolina, a summer camp Fearon attended.
The live music began at 4:30 p.m. with a performance by Florida Man Band, and music continued until midnight. Jam for Cam also featured Wim Tapley and the Cannons, The Orange Constant, The Regulars, Supper Club and Ripe. The two stages on different ends of The Southern Brewing Company made transitions between groups quick and easy, ensuring live music was always playing from somewhere.
Wim Tapley, the lead vocalist for Wim Tapley and the Cannons, talked about how performing at Jam for Cam gave him the unique opportunity to get on stage before one of his favorite bands.
“Ripe was a band that I have been a fan of since my second year of high school, and so I found out that we were opening for them and I cried. It’s very full circle for me because I got to meet them when I was just starting out my music in Virginia and getting to play for them was very special,” Tapley said.
Tapley also talked about how special the message Jam for Cam is since he has many friends from Atlanta who grew up with Fearon.
“We felt the weight of it,” Tapley said.
The event also attracted some out-of-state students from Auburn University. Hugh Moleman, Gary Winthrop and Chad Kroger were all visiting for the Auburn-Georgia football game and heard from a friend that Jam for Cam would be a worthwhile way to spend their Friday night in Athens.
“We love it. It’s a great time, great cause, great people, great drinks,” Moleman said.
Winthrop said he especially enjoyed the music at the event, especially the performance by Orange Constant, a band formed in Georgia.
“The Orange Constant was amazing. Their guitar player is ridiculous. I play guitar and I loved it. It was awesome,” Winthrop said.
Kroger said Jam for Cam is different from Auburn philanthropy events.
“I think it’s pretty impressive that just one fraternity could pull this off. It’s a pretty big event, it’s pretty impressive. We don’t have stuff that’s this big,” Kroger said.
This is not the first time that Jam for Cam has attracted some out-of-state students. Brooks Glover, a sophomore fisheries and wildlife major at UGA and member of Sigma Nu, said this was the second time he had friends from other schools attend the event when the football schedule aligns.
“So last year we played South Carolina on this weekend and so a bunch of my South Carolina buddies came up, and this year is Auburn. So a bunch of our Auburn buddies are coming up but my South Carolina friends are still coming because they loved it so much and it was for a good cause and it’s a good time,” Glover said.
Grace Hemmings, a senior marketing major and Ashley Byer, a senior public relations major, have been coming to Jam for Cam for a few years. Both said that they are continually impressed by the quality of the event.
“I think every year it just gets better and better,” Hemmings said. “I think they figure out how to make it run more smoothly every year.”
Hemmings and Byer also mentioned how the variety of food helped to improve the experience. Jam for Cam featured food trucks from Taqueria Luna Rosa, Cafe Racer, Meatballerz and Chick-Fil-A as well as a tent from Bent Willy’s Barbeque.
Michael Burnett, a senior finance major and Sigma Nu member in charge of gaining corporate sponsors for Jam for Cam, said that he wanted to take a bigger part in it since his freshman year.
“I came my freshman year, the year after [Fearon] passed, the first time we had it at Southern Brewing Company, and I could just see the emotions and the connections from his pledge class. And I’m like I want to be a part of this, like I want to do what I can to be a part of this,” Burnett said.
Burnett also said the event has grown to become even bigger than Fearon, it is a representation of the three pillars of Cam: community, awareness and music.
“I think it’s something that can continue on for years to come. I think it’s incredible what it’s turned into, it’s incredible how we’re continuing on even after Cameron’s friends and pledge class have graduated and are gone, like they’re coming back and his legacy just keeps on going,” Burnett said.