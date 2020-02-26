The University of Georgia Student Government Association executive cabinet celebrated the approval of a mental health statement on all syllabi.
President Rachel Byers announced that the University Council approved a proposal to add a required statement on all university syllabi that provides information about mental health resources on campus during its Feb. 19 meeting.
Byers attributed the proposal’s success to SGA Senators Patrick Femia and Allison Fine, who have worked on the project for two years, Byers said.
Every professor is strongly encouraged to post an updated syllabus each semester. The revised general syllabus will be included in the upcoming fall 2020 syllabi, Byers said.
Byers told the cabinet she met with the UGA Office of Government Relations to discuss an SGA resolution asking the state House of Representatives to consider the effects of a bill aiming to cut the dual enrollment program .
SGA’s recently passed resolution 32-13 which advocates for the state House to consider the effects that HB 444 would have on rural students at UGA as well as potential students. The bill caps possible dual enrollment credits at 30 hours.
The SGA resolution calls on the Georgia General Assembly to complete further research into the negative ramifications of the bill, such as the possibility that without dual enrollment hours, rural or low-income students would not be able to attend UGA.
“This greatly impacts students specifically from rural areas who may not have those AP classes, and that we would highly encourage legislators to consider these impacts on students,” Byers said.
The Office of Government Relations acts as the first point of contact between the university and all levels of government offices and legislative bodies.
The Small Clubs Allocation Committee distributed a total of $2,200 this past week to five clubs and organizations on campus, Treasurer Nav Singh said. The clubs that received funds are Data for Good at UGA, the National Pan-Hellenic Council, Student Toastmasters at UGA, National Society of Black Engineers and the UGA student chapter of the American College of Healthcare Executives.
