Three University of Georgia faculty members have been elected to the National Academy of Sciences. All three inductees — Mary Ann Moran, Gregory H. Robinson and Marshall Shepherd — are part of the Franklin College of Arts and Sciences.
The National Academy of Sciences is a private, nonprofit group that recognizes scientific achievement and advises science, engineering and health policy. According to UGAToday, a total of 14 current and former UGA faculty members have been selected for membership.
Earlier this year, Shepherd was also chosen to join the National Academy of Engineering and the American Academy of Arts and Sciences — the first professor in the university’s history to be selected for all three organizations, according to UGAToday.
“What a remarkable year for you and the University as this recognition comes on the heels of your election to the National Academy of Engineering and the American Academy of Arts and Sciences,” UGA President Morehead said in a letter to Shepherd.
“Wow from our UGA president...concerning recent @theNASciences election,” Shepherd tweeted in response.
UGA spokesperson Greg Trevor said in an email to The Red & Black it is rare for any university to have three of its professors recognized in a single year. He said UGA is the only university in the state to have any professors recognized in 2021.