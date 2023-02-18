Three University of Georgia faculty have been selected as 2023 Senior Members for the National Academy of Inventors.
Christine Szymanski, Hitesh Handa and Leidong Mao were selected for their “proven ability to invent and innovate”, according to a press release from UGA Media Relations. They bring the total of UGA Senior Members to 11.
“University of Georgia’s innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystem is propelled forward by exactly the kinds of research performed in the labs of our three newest National Academy of Inventors Senior Members,” Karen Burg, vice president for research, said in the press release. “We are proud of Drs. Handa, Mao and Szymanski not only for their benchwork but also for the efforts they’ve made to apply that work in addressing real-world problems.”
Szymanski is a professor, associate head of the Franklin College of Arts & Sciences Department of Microbiology and member of the Complex Carbohydrate Research Center. She is a leading researcher in Campylobacter pathogenesis and microbial glycobiology. Her efforts have been critical for the development of vaccines and therapeutics for animal and human health, according to the release.
Szymanski has been named inventor on six U.S. patents, along with several foreign and pending patents. She has licensed her patents to seven companies to develop interventions against bacterial infection. In 2013, Szymanski co-founded VaxAlta to develop glycoconjugate vaccines for humans and animals, the release said.
Mao is a professor of electrical and computer engineering and a leading researcher in nanoscale engineering, specifically in nanoscale magnetism and its application in biomedical devices.
Mao has been named inventor on five U.S. patents, with several pending, and 20 invention disclosures, according to the release. Three of the patents are licensed to biomedical companies to develop diagnostic and therapeutic devices. Mao founded a startup, FCS Technology, to commercialize his patented discoveries.
Mao received an NSF CAREER Award in 2012 and the Young Scientist Award from the 13th International Conference of Magnetic Fluids in 2013.
Handa is an associate professor in the College of Engineering whose research in biocompatible coatings for medical devices led to development of materials that “decrease the morbidity, mortality and hospitalization costs associated with current medical devices,” by reducing thrombosis and infection, the release said.
Handa has 28 invention disclosures, six U.S. patents and 25 applications pending. Many of his inventions have been licensed to his startup, Nytricx.
All selected NAI Senior Members will be inducted at the NAI’s annual meeting on June 25-27, in Washington, D.C., the release said. A list of all Senior Members can be found on the NAI website.