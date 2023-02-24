The Together ticket won the executive election runoff for the University of Georgia’s 2023 Student Government Association Election. The results were announced at 5 p.m. on Friday evening in the Tate Theater.
The Together ticket includes George Moore for president, Yuag Shaparia for vice president and Gabi Lewis for treasurer.
Together was in the runoff against the Strive ticket. The runoff was announced on Wednesday, when most of the other election results were announced. Together won with 4,535 votes over Strive’s 2,564 votes.
Several supporters and members of the Together campaign team were at the announcement. Lewis said she “really could not be more thankful” for the support the campaign received.
As soon as the winner was announced, Tate Theater filled with cheers and hugs shared by those in support of Together.
“That familial bond is something so tight, and we wanted that to happen on this campaign so we can carry it forth onto the 36th administration,” Shaparia said.
TOGETHER will serve with the 36th SGA senate. They will now learn from those who have served in the positions they will soon fill.
“I just am excited to learn how to best represent people and serve the students,” Moore said.
The winners of the seats for at-large senators and for Franklin College or Arts and Sciences were also announced. The at-large senate seats will be filled by Spencer Shaw, Sam Woodrow, Michael Banks, Marshall Magruder, Sara Steinmeyer, Baylor Thompson, Truett Thompson, Noah Ring, Nikolaj Todorovski and Charlie Kim.
The Franklin College of Arts and Sciences seats will be filled by Alexandra Thomas, Micayla Sloat, Caroline Smith, Ailey Gustafson, Jack Sanders, Jiya Bastawade, Emily Grace Kinsey, Rayna J. Carter, Frank VanGeison, Spencer Sullivan, Jered Miller and Joe Eustace.
Results were supposed to be announced on the Tate Stage, but the event was moved inside due to weather conditions.