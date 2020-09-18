Every Wednesday morning, UGA students and faculty receive an email from the university that includes a link to the weekly report of new COVID-19 cases. The weekly email, along with the COVID-19 reporting website, is the university’s only way of keeping students and faculty informed about positive cases, but it begs the question if the university can provide more information.

What you need to know USG does not have a mandate on how institutions should report positive cases.

Because medical records at the University Health Center are education records, HIPAA does not apply.

Georgia posts weekly COVID-19 updates, while Georgia Tech, another USG institution, posts daily updates.

Institutions are allowed to release non-personally identifiable information to other students and parents about positive COVID-19 cases, according to FERPA.

The University System of Georgia does not have a system-wide mandate on how institutions should report positive cases. Each USG institution uses its own discretion when deciding what information to report regarding positive cases and how often.

The Federal Educational Rights and Privacy Act was first introduced in 1974 as a way to protect students’ privacy regarding their health and academic records. The law applies to schools — all public schools at the elementary and secondary level as well as public and private colleges — that receive funds under any program administered by the Secretary of Education.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, the act carries a new weight as students and universities navigate the policy in a way that has never been done.

What are the laws in question?

FERPA prohibits the disclosure of “personal identifiable information” without written consent from a parent or eligible student. Any student over 18 or at an education level after high school qualifies as an eligible student. However, universities are allowed to release information about COVID-19 cases to other students and parents as long as the information is not personally identifiable.

“There’s not any conceivable privacy problem until you get down to the granular level of identifying the individual,” University of Florida media law professor Frank LoMonte said in a Sept. 11 interview with The Red & Black. “Then you do have to at least think about, ‘Do I have a FERPA problem?’”

Although FERPA does permit institutions to give non-personally identifiable information to other students, emails sent by UGA and obtained by The Red & Black on Sept. 2 and Sept. 11 instructed faculty to withhold reporting an unnamed student’s positive COVID-19 case to their classmates.

Disclosures of COVID-19 information should be anonymous, according to the U.S. Department of Education, but UGA said even eliminating non-identifying information may still be too much.

Similar to FERPA, the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act was introduced in 1996 to help ensure people’s health insurance between jobs and keep patient information confidential. HIPAA is the reason why medical information is not available to the public.

However, at UGA, student medical records at the University Health Center are considered education records, and therefore are subject to FERPA, and not HIPAA, guidelines.

The Red & Black reached out to the UGA University Health Center about what information the university can release but did not receive a response as of press time.

FERPA and HIPAA laws have been intact for years and are gaining attention as colleges and universities across the country disclose varying types and amounts of information. There is no strict mandate for how schools should handle communicating positive COVID-19 cases, which LoMonte said is part of what makes the laws so confusing.

“The fact that the same law is being applied in dramatically different ways by universities across the country tells you that it’s way too confusing,” LoMonte said. “Imagine if people paid their federal income taxes in 50 different ways. The federal government would definitely fix the law if that was the case.”

More transparency in Georgia

The Georgia Institute of Technology, another USG school, has been more transparent with its COVID-19 case information than UGA. The institution reports daily positive test results that include an individual’s position on campus, the date the test was reported and if the person lives on campus, off campus or in Greek housing. Georgia Tech also endorsed NOVID, an exposure notification app that notifies students, faculty and staff if they have been exposed to COVID-19. The app does not release any personally identifiable information and is voluntary to use.

To compare, UGA reports on a weekly basis and does not detail the occupation of the individual who tested positive. UGA pulls its numbers from the University Health Center, surveillance testing at Legion Field, the Athens community and sites outside of the city.

In an effort to help students self-monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms, UGA has instituted a program called DawgCheck that emails the campus community each morning with a series of four symptom-related questions. Based on a student’s answers to those questions, DawgCheck says whether it is safe for that student to come to campus.

DawgCheck is not required for a student to come to campus. As of Sept. 17, it is the only monitoring program UGA has implemented.

Georgia Tech, as of Friday morning, reported 69 positive cases in its community for the week of Sept. 7-13. UGA reported 421 new COVID-19 cases for the week of Sept. 7-13.