Two suspects have been arrested by police in relation to the armed robbery that took place in the North Campus Deck of the University of Georgia’s campus on July 28, according to a UGA special safety update.
According to the UGA police report for the incident, 18-year-old Athens residents Yener Morales and Jose Barrera were both charged with two counts of robbery and one count of entering auto with intent to commit theft or felony.
The suspects were arrested separately on the same day as the robbery, according to the report. Morales is currently in the Clarke County Jail — Barrera was released after posting bail bond that totaled $8,450.
According to the report, the victims were two 19-year-old women who do not live in Athens. The items taken were a Michael Kors purse, a Kate Spade wallet, several keys, two debit cards, a Juul vaporizer, Ray-Ban sunglasses, an iPhone, two driver’s licenses, a social security card and several phone charging accessories. The total value of the lost items was estimated at $2,274.
The robbery occurred around 4 a.m. when two men approached the vehicle the women were in and pointed a gun at them, demanding their belongings. According to the report, one of the women was on the phone with her boyfriend. The boyfriend later arrived afterwards and told police that he heard the robbers’ demands over the phone.
