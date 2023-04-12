Beginning Monday at 9 p.m., the University of Georgia Miller Learning Center will only be accessible via the second floor entrance and will requirement students, faculty and staff to show their UGA ID cards to the security desk, according to fliers posted on the building. This policy is only for night access of the buildings after 9 p.m.

The new policy will affect all university libraries, such as the UGA Main Library, the flier said. The change was made “for the safety and security [of all] patrons.”