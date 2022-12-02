Six members from the University of Georgia Chapter of United Campus Workers of Georgia, or UCWGA-UGA, met outside of the UGA Administrative Building on Friday to sing remixed Christmas carols with lyrics that criticized the school’s administration and called for higher wages and better working conditions.
The song titles included: "Stingy Bells," "O Come, Jere Morehead," "Sonny, the Kemp Appointee” and "O UGA."
The members also handed out candy canes to passersby with the organization’s website and social media handles.
“O come, Jere Morehead, come give us more money,” the carolers sang to the classic tune of “O Come, All Ye Faithful." “O come ye, o come ye and give us a raise.”
“Sonny, the Kemp Appointee," a parody of “Rudolph, The Red-Nosed Reindeer” criticized Sonny Perdue, the University System of Georgia chancellor, for reducing tenure, not believing in climate change and criticizing critical race theory.
“All of the faculty’s tenure is gone and washed down the drain,” sang the carolers. “And we only have old Sonny and his Regents pals to blame.”
UCWGA-UGA Lead Organizer Robyn Waserman came up with the idea for the event and wrote the lyrics in an afternoon.
“I don't work for the university anymore, but I previously did and was making less than $14 an hour,” said Waserman, who was an administrative associate in the Honors Program, renamed the Morehead Honors College. “Now I work for the union.”
On Nov. 29, UCWGA-UGA members attempted to deliver a living wage petition, that called to raise the wage floor to $20 an hour by the 2024 fiscal year, to UGA President Jere Morehead on Nov. 29. But Morehead was not in his office, so they had to leave it with a police officer instead.
“We left the petition with the officer who said that he would give it to President Morehead,” said UCWGA-UGA Co-Chair Bryant Barnes. “And we are planning on following up to make sure that President Moorhead actually got the petition.”
Organizers wanted the caroling to point out how UGA administration inadequately serves its employees.
“It was partly to kind of make fun of the way that the administration, quote unquote, shows thanks,” Barnes said. “And how that's inadequate and really kind of ignores a lot of the things that people really want to see. And then too, it was just to kind of name some of those things that people do want to see.”
UCWGA-UGA currently also has a petition out calling for free parking for UGA employees, who pay up to $480 a year to park on campus, according to UCWGA.
“At the end of the day they are more responsible to the governor — whether it's the Board of Regents or folks like Sonny Perdue — or to donors,” Barnes said. “I think that is ultimately who Jere Morehead cares more about than workers. As long as donors are satisfied, he could really care less about workers or students for that matter.”