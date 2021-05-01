United Campus Workers of Georgia’s Amelia Wheeler led a crowd of about 50 people to the University of Georgia Administration building to give UGA an end-of-year review consisting of 14 failures across three major areas: compensation and jobs, racial justice and community and workplace safety.

Numerous local organizations, such as Beyond Baldwin, Dawgs Demand Better and Dignidad Inmigrante, came together for a rally at the Arch Friday evening, bringing attention to the treatment of campus employees, faculty and staff.

Compensation and jobs

As part of UCWGA’s end-of-year review for UGA, UCWGA conducted its own research to find out how much of UGA’s workforce has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Categories included job security, wages, part-time workers, graduate workers and “chop from the top.”

Their “chop from the top” slogan refers to cutting salaries from the university’s highest-paid employees, including UGA President Jere Morehead, who makes over $900,000 annually.

UCWGA found that UGA’s workforce shrunk by 564 jobs from November 2019 to November 2020, the largest job loss out of the 26 institutions in the University System of Georgia. They requested datasets from USG.

“UGA is great because of the greatness of its workers. It's time for UGA to appreciate its workers, not with the type of hollow ‘thank you’s’ that UGA is so fond of handing out in the form of emails,” said Justin Simpson, a graduate student worker in the philosophy department.

UCWGA also found that UGA pays 16%, or about 2,665, of its workers less than $30,000 per year, does not give hazard pay and has not provided a cost-of-living adjustment since 1990.

“This narrative that there's a scarcity, that there's not enough, it's not true,” Wheeler said.

Racial justice

Categories under racial justice include job and pay equity, gender and racial equity, recognition and redress, support for the Latinx community and renaming buildings named after racist figures across campus.

Out of the 1,646 full time employees who are paid less than $30,000 per year, UCWGA found that 33% are Black and of those, 21% are Black women.

“Prior to the pandemic, we know USG already had a diversity problem upholding job segregation with women and people of color,” Gabi Lichtenstein said.

Recognition and redress refers to UGA’s refusal to admit their role in displacing the Black community of the Linnentown neighborhood during the 1960s. Bobby Crook remembers being 11 years old when his family was displaced in order for UGA buildings Russell Hall and Brumby Hall to be built.

“My bedroom, which we stayed at 167 Peabody St., you can stand in our bedroom and see Sanford Stadium, the 50-yard line, so just imagine what type of property we had then,” Crook said.

The last category cited in UCWGA’s end-of-year review is renaming buildings. Several organizations have been founded across campus to change building names, including the organization Rename Grady, referring to UGA’s College of Journalism and Mass Communication.

USG created an advisory group in June 2020 to review the names of buildings and colleges at all 26 USG universities, including UGA. However, none of the buildings at UGA have been renamed.

Community and workplace safety

Categories under this topic include COVID-19 mitigation, safety policies, support for mental health and Athens’ health and wellbeing.

Over 6,000 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported through UGA’s DawgCheck.

“We should be wary of those who try to weaponize the COVID slogan that we're all in this together,” Simpson said. “This slogan has been used to conceal how we're not all in this together, injustices and inequalities abound.”

USG’s Board of Regents supported maximizing in-person instruction during the fall 2020 semester and spring 2021 semester. UGA’s fall reopening made Athens’ per capita case rate one of the highest in the country.

“We know that there are so many of our communities that work more than eight hours a day under unsafe working conditions, especially under the pandemic for low wages,” said Jessica Martinez, a member of Dignidad Inmigrante.