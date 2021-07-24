The University of Georgia has an abundance of resources to assist students — however, many may go unnoticed. In this guide, there are a handful of resources just a few clicks away.
SGA Professional Clothing Closet
Launched in 2019 to assist students in search of professional attire, the Student Government Association provides students with one complementary professional outfit per academic year. To receive professional attire, select the desired items on the SGA website and receive an email to schedule a pick at one of the designated pop up shops.
UGA Mentor Program
The UGA Mentor Program was created to connect students and alums as an initiative to form meaningful relationships. This program also aids students navigating school and career paths and even connects them to internship opportunities. When selecting a mentor, students create a profile and from there are linked to mentors who relate to them based on a variety of criteria including: industry, major, location and more. Once connected, mentees and mentors can meet anytime and anywhere.
LinkedIn Learning
Aside from LinkedIn being a great tool to connect with people, UGA provides free LinkedIn learning through MyID. LinkedIn Learning provides over 16,000 video courses taught by industry experts in software, creative and business skills. Students can connect their LinkedIn profiles to LinkedIn Learning and start doing courses. Once completed, certifications earned are automatically posted to their LinkedIn profile.
Complementary and discounted tools
From Spotify to newspaper publications, there are a handful of complementary tools and discounts available. Students have free access to the New York Times, Wall Street Journal and Microsoft Office Suite. Discounted items include Amazon Prime Student, Adobe Creative Cloud, Spotify and more.
HandShake
By simply creating a profile, UGA’s job and internship platform connects students to thousands of jobs, internships, employers and events all via email.