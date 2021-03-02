This year’s Student Government Association election season was marked by an increase in complaints and candidates, and a substantial decrease in voter turnout. Here’s a look at this year’s SGA races by the numbers.
Complaints: 9
The contentious election season saw nine complaints filed with the Elections Committee, the most ever in a single season according to SGA Attorney General Jack Henry Decker. While not all of these complaints garnered hearings, they still underline the conflict between this year’s SGA campaigns.
Voter turnout: 5,811, less than half from the year before
Last year’s election season broke records with a voter turnout of 11,258 votes, representing 29% of the student body population, for the executive ticket runoff. This year saw a dramatic decrease with a total runoff voter turnout of only 5,811. In running to represent the entire student body, the Belong and Bridge tickets collectively turned out 14.8% of students, according to fall 2020 enrollment.
Statement of intent forms: 76
This lack of participation among voters comes in stark contrast to an increase in candidates running for office this election season. According to Decker, the Elections Committee received a record 76 statement of intent forms from students seeking to run for office. Decker attributed this increase to the previous election cycle’s success in outreach.
“Well, after last year, we saw a record number of votes cast. And because of that, I think a lot more people were reached about student government,” Decker said. “A lot of people I think sort of realized, ‘Oh, SGA is actually this thing that I could be involved with if I wanted to.’”
Still, whether caused by the pandemic and resultant decrease in on-campus campaigning, or lack of outreach by the executive tickets, the majority of the student body did not cast their ballots this year. Coming on the heels of a presidential election season defined by record voter-turnout, the trend did not carry over to student government.