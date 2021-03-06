Since 2015, nearly a quarter of all people killed by police officers in America have had a mental illness, according to National Public Radio.
“I have a firm belief that if you’re an adult, especially living in this country with a serious mental illness, you’ve probably had a negative interaction at some point in your life with a law enforcement officer,” said Joseph Smarro, chief executive officer of SolutionPoint+, LLC, at a University of Georgia School of Public and International Affairs lecture on “human connection in public safety” in January.
Police departments have been working to combat this with Crisis Intervention Training. CIT has been around since the 1980s and is a “community partnership” between law enforcement, mental health and addiction professionals and people with mental illness or addiction disorders.
CIT is a model that trains police officers to help those with mental illness or addiction issues get access to medical treatment rather than put them in prison for an illness-related behavior.
Using CIT with UGAPD
An early form of CIT was adopted in the 1990s by the UGA Police Department, training their officers in “verbal judo.”
UGAPD’s current model for crisis intervention rests on four pillars: communication skills, patience, understanding and safe tactics.
UGAPD mostly addresses the UGA community, especially students. According to the National Alliance of Mental Illness, 75% of mental illnesses develop by the time a person is 24 years old.
“The majority of our student population is under the age of 24. While I think [CIT] is critical for any police department, it’s critical that a college campus has officers with that level of training … knowing there’s a good chance [mental illness] may happen … in college,” UGAPD’s Deputy Chief of Operations Adam Fouche said.
At UGAPD, officers are trained in de-escalation strategies and practice using role play. They are taught the signs and symptoms of mental health disorders, developmental disabilities and substance use disorders. Officers talk with people in the community who have these issues so they can understand their experiences, Fouche said.
UGAPD learns about the resources available to help and have partnered with on-campus and off-campus behavioral healthcare providers, including UGA Student Care and Outreach, UGA Counseling and Psychiatric Services and the UGA Fontaine Center.
For Fouche, CIT is successful because officers can help students navigate their immediate crisis and get them to the resources that will help them.
“We're not clinicians. We're not diagnosing people. We're not prescribing things. We're not giving people long term care, but if we're getting them to the person that's going to do that, then it's definitely successful,” Fouche said.
Using CIT with ACCPD
CIT was adopted by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department in 2000, and they now have around 95% of their officers trained in CIT, according to Senior Ofc. Robie Cochran, who trains ACCPD’s officers in CIT.
ACCPD has two crisis response teams and has budget approval to add a third team, according to ACCPD Public Information Officer Shaun Barnett.
“We trained so much in the academy on use of force, and we’re just now starting to catch up to, ‘Hey, use of force isn’t every call,’” Cochran said. “You’re going to use CIT and de-escalation a lot more than you’re going to have to use force.”
ACCPD goes through the same CIT training as UGAPD, but they have tailored it to Athens by partnering with Athens-area resources and learning from Athens residents that have mental illnesses, Katie McFarland, a licensed clinical social worker at ACCPD, said.
Cochran said about one-third of the calls that ACCPD responds to have some type of mental health issue tied to it.
“If you’re having that kind of call volume … it benefits the community, benefits the agency, to have your officers trained in the program. They’re able to recognize the signs and symptoms of mental illness to where we’re not taking people to jail that don’t need to go to jail,” Cochran said.
At ACCPD, an officer is paired with a licensed clinician. Typically, when on a call, the officer engages first, asking the person a list of questions that the licensed clinician needs to know. When the officer has de-escalated the situation and turned the conversation toward resources, the clinician jumps in.
Sometimes, if the call is about responding to an upset person who has no weapons, the officer and clinician de-escalate the situation together, McFarland said.
“When officers and mental health professionals go out on calls, we don't go into straight up danger,” McFarland said. “There seems to be a misconception that social workers are going into these dangerous volatile situations all on their own and that is not how that works.”
For Cochran, CIT is about more than just getting people to the resources they need.
“After we get [people] connected to services, … we’re getting to see them progress. So, we see them at their worst and then we see them when they’re at their best too,” Cochran said.
For McFarland, CIT is about changing lives.
“It’s not just putting a Band-Aid on at that moment … when we get them connected to the right resources and they are willing to accept it, we have seen huge change … I mean it’s just really fun to see somebody transform their life,” McFarland said.
While UGAPD and ACCPD have trained their departments in CIT, as of 2019, only 15 to 17% of police agencies in the U.S. have implemented CIT programs, according to The Journal of the American Academy of Psychiatry and the Law.
The call for change in police departments continues.
“People should not be incarcerated for their problems. They should be treated,” Smarro said. “We cannot incarcerate away from a problem.”