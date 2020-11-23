The University of Georgia will implement a change to all UGA Zoom accounts that requires a waiting room for all attendees without a UGA email address starting Nov. 30, according to a Nov. 23 ArchNews email.
The change will be made in order to decrease Zoombombing incidents. The decision was made with the recommendations of a team of professionals from UGA’s colleges, schools, and administration, according to the email. The update will be automatic, and students, faculty and staff do not need to do anything to make the change.
Since attendees can be anonymous, it can be difficult to apprehend Zoombombers. After the Hispanic Student Association and a guest lecture on the killings of Black Dominican feminists were Zoombombed with racial slurs and violent threats, conversations about how to better protect Zoom meetings were intensified.
“Each time we are made aware of a case of Zoombombing, our EITS investigators get involved, as do investigators from the University Police Department and the Equal Opportunity Office,” the email stated. “We devote significant time and resources in an effort to track down the perpetrators, but this is nearly impossible to do.”
The Waiting Room feature allows the host to control who comes into the Zoom meeting. Hosts will have to approve attendees who do not have a UGA email address to join the meeting from the waiting room.
For more information on this change, UGA has prepared a video on how to secure a Zoom meeting on the enterprise information technology services website. You can also reach out to the EITS help desk for assistance with Zoom meetings.
