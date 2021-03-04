Nearly 1,800 members of the University of Georgia campus population have been vaccinated by the University Health Center. More than 1,500 have received two full doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, with the rest pending their second dose, according to a Thursday ArchNews email from the UGA Medical Oversight Task Force.
People over 65, hospital providers, those who work in healthcare settings and emergency responders are among those who have been vaccinated.
The university said when they have authorization, they intend to send out vaccination invites to a random weighted sample of people in the specified categories every week, depending on the estimated number of vaccinations available for the next week. This procedure will be followed as required, depending on the amount of vaccinations obtained. They did warn, however, that the concept of those defined in the phases is flexible and subject to adjustment by state authorities.
Age, the presence of comorbidities and the degree of exposure in job functions are expected to be deciding factors.
People should be aware that they will be contacted by the University Health Center when it is their turn to be vaccinated, according to the university. Vaccines will be administered only by prescription, and every precaution will be taken to ensure that no vaccine is wasted. People will not need to take time off for their vaccination appointments, according to UGA Human Resources.
Additionally, the university reminded people to still practice correct guidelines in order to keep themselves and the people around them safe.
The University of Georgia reported 51 COVID-19 cases over the week of Feb. 22-28, a decrease from the 68 cases a week before. Since the start of 2021, the university has reported 1,300 positive cases. Since the start of the pandemic, UGA has reported 6,604 positive cases.
Even if people have already received both doses of the vaccine, the university advised everyone to keep washing their hands, wearing a mask, keeping social distance and avoiding crowds.
According to the email, UGA continues to ask for people's patience and understanding as it works to administer the vaccine in an organized and effective manner in accordance with the prescribed phased structure. It stated it must follow CDC and GDPH administration guidelines before everyone who wants a vaccine receives one.