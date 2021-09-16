Members of the University of Georgia’s administration Wednesday heard proposals from faculty committees about implementing mask and COVID-19 vaccine mandates. The University Council executive committee members noted they can’t change the state university system leadership’s stance on pandemic policies.

Because UGA is a part of the University System of Georgia, the state Board of Regents ultimately controls the limits of the university’s COVID-19 policies.

“You can have one resolution, you can have many different resolutions. I don’t know if we have a way to get the board to change its position,” Provost S. Jack Hu said. “If [UGA President Jere Morehead] goes openly against the board, then he will be in trouble.”

Some UGA professors have been vocal about their displeasure with USG and UGA COVID-19 policies. The United Campus Workers of Georgia and the American Association of University Professors co-hosted protests at UGA throughout the week of Sept. 13.

The executive committee on Wednesday discussed whether resolutions supporting university-wide mask and vaccine mandates should be discussed during a later meeting with the full University Council on Sept. 29.

History professor Scott Nelson presented a proposal that urged Morehead to support vaccination and indoor maks mandates, which passed the executive committee and will be presented to the full council.

One of the heavily-discussed COVID-19 resolutions was presented by Cindy Hahamovitch, a professor in the history department.

“The members of the UGA University Council call on President Morehead to protect UGA students, faculty, and staff by immediately mandating COVID-19 vaccinations … as well as masking all public spaces and campus buildings,” the proposal read.

While campus-wide mask and vaccine mandates have been proposed several times, Barbara Biesecker, a professor in the communication studies department, said Morehead would not actually be able to implement them.

“By the governor’s orders, he cannot mandate vaccines, and so you’re forcing the president to veto the whole thing, because he has no other option,” Biesecker said. “I’m just wondering if you’re sure you want to force him into that corner.”

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has said on numerous occasions that he is strongly against mandated COVID-19 vaccines. He has also said public agencies can’t require vaccination proof.

Joseph Fu, a professor in the department of mathematics, attended the Franklin College faculty Senate meeting on Aug. 25 and wanted a mask mandate in his class. Fu has spoken out about wanting the freedom to determine whether to switch his course from face-to-face to online instruction.

Despite appearing before the Senate to voice support for mask and vaccine mandates, Alan Dorsey, the dean of Franklin College of Arts and Sciences, said Fu is prohibited from enforcing a mask mandate or converting to online instruction.

In contrast to Dorsey’s response, Hahamovitch’s proposal stated that if masks and vaccinations are not immediately mandated, the members of the University Council would want faculty to act responsibly in compliance with Centers for Disease Control guidelines by switching instruction to online.