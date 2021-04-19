The University of Georgia’s 39% acceptance rate for the class of 2025 is the lowest it has ever been, but David Graves, UGA’s interim senior executive director of undergraduate admissions, cautioned students against focusing too much on that single percentage.

The acceptance rate was so low mainly due to an increase in applications. The number of applicants increased by about 40% this year, Graves said. Since UGA can only accept a certain number of incoming freshmen — this year, it was 15,350— the acceptance rate went down.

“Some people in the world, as far as looking at admissions, think that [a low acceptance rate] means it’s a better quality school,” Graves said. “I just don’t go with that. I just think it means a lot of people applied. That’s all.”

UGA’s admissions office isn’t focused on decreasing the school’s acceptance rate, Graves said. He said the number doesn’t take into account what the applicant pool looks like. “I’d be thrilled if we had less applicants, because it means less volume and [would] make my life a little easier,” he said.

A ‘crazy’ year in college admissions

Graves said this year’s admissions cycle was “a little crazy.” It was impacted by three big things — the COVID-19 pandemic, going test-optional and switching to the Common App.

UGA didn’t require high school seniors to submit standardized test scores this year because many exam sessions were canceled due to the pandemic, and the Common App allows students to apply to multiple colleges using a single application. In past years, UGA used its own unique application portal.

These changes and the increase in applicants meant the admissions office began reviewing applications two weeks earlier and extended the process a week later than normal, adding a total of three weeks to the review process. Graves said the office also hired part-time readers to look over applications.

Some readers had worked part-time in admissions offices before, he said, while others had knowledge about applicants’ high schools. Some were students at UGA that had made an impact on campus and “really knew UGA, knew the situation at UGA and what the [application] system was like,” Graves said.

Admissions also shifted to a holistic look at applicants for both early action and regular decision cycles, Graves said. Holistic review means admissions officers look at all aspects of an application instead of just grades and test scores.

In past years, early action applicants were reviewed with a stronger emphasis on grades and test scores, while regular decision applications were looked at more holistically. Graves said eight years ago, early action was based mostly on grades and scores. Around four years ago, admissions began to use a slightly more holistic approach on early action applicants.

This year’s shift to a more holistic review for early action was caused partly by the lack of test scores to allow admissions officers to get a better look at each applicant, Graves said.

Graves said there was an almost 50/50 split between the number of early and regular applications. Some competitive applicants were deferred from early action so the office could review the regular decision applications as well.

Being deferred from early action doesn’t mean a student won’t get in. Not accepting all competitive applicants who applied early is a strategy that the admissions office uses to ensure there are enough spots for regular decision applicants as well, Graves said.

“It’d be sort of like if an Olympic figure skating judge made a decision after four skaters who got the medals, and you still have five more to go,” Graves said.

What’s next?

Graves said it’s up to the University System of Georgia to decide whether UGA will continue to be test-optional in future years. Over 40% of admitted students didn’t send standardized test scores to UGA this year, according to a UGA admissions blog post by Graves.

Graves said even if UGA requires standardized test scores in the future, those are not the primary factor in admissions decisions.

“The primary factor for how successful you will be in the classroom here is going to be, ‘How did you do in four years in high school, and how did you challenge yourself?’” Graves said.

Extracurricular and community involvement will also continue to be a significant factor, as admissions officers use that to guess how involved students will be at UGA.

Graves said although he doesn’t know for sure if UGA’s admissions will continue to use a more holistic approach to applications, he thinks the office will move in that direction.

“We still focus on academics initially. We want to make sure the student is ready for the classroom here, and that’s an important factor,” Graves said. “[We’re] also trying to say, ‘How will they impact the soul of the university?’”