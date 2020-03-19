The University of Georgia admitted 46% of this year’s total applicants to the class of 2024, according to a news release from UGA’s Undergraduate Admissions. Here is a breakdown of what those applicants are bringing to UGA.
The university admitted 13,131 out of 28,524 applicants between November 2019 and February and March of this year, admitting 81 more students than last year. However, there were 790 less applicants in 2020 than in 2019.
The class of 2024 represents 526 Georgia high schools, 155 Georgia counties, 36 countries, 2,688 total high schools and all 50 states, according to the news release.
20% of the admitted students were offered scholarships, 5.9% spoke English as a second language, 35% were minority students and 654 were first-generation college students.
20% of last year's admitted class, the class of 2023, were also offered scholarships, while 6.1% spoke English as a second language, 34% were minority students, and 660 were first-generation students.
The class of 2024’s average GPA mid-range was 3.97 to 4.22, with a 4.08 average. The AP, IB, and dual enrollment course mid-range was seven to 12 courses, with an average of 9. The SAT and ACT score ranges were 1320-1460 and 28-33 respectively, according to the news release .
15 newly admitted students were named Georgia, up from ten in 2019.
Admitted students have until May 1 to submit an admissions deposit to hold their spot in the freshman class of 2024.
