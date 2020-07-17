The University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences is in the process of transitioning out of a 20-year partnership with the state to use inmate labor at a south Georgia research farm, Laura Perry Johnson, CAES associate dean for extension, said in an email Friday.
The decision comes about a month after students called on UGA to end its relationship with the Georgia Department of Corrections at the Vidalia Onion and Vegetable Research Center. Johnson said in a June 12 email the college was “currently evaluating the merits of this program.”
“We are respectful of the opinions of some of our students and have decided to investigate alternative sources of labor. Although this will be more costly to the University of Georgia, we think it is for the best,” Johnson said in an email Friday.
This is a developing story. Check back at redandblack.com for updates.
