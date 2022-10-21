Alpha Omicron Pi at the University of Georgia won the 2022 Sigma Delta Tau Greek Grind, on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the Classic Center.
Greek Grind is an annual dance competition hosted by SDT at UGA and brings all 19 UGA sororities together to raise money for their national philanthropy, Prevent Child Abuse America.
The event has remained the largest Greek life philanthropy event on UGA’s campus for the past 15 years, according to the event’s website.
This year’s event raised $100,923.30 for PCAA.
Teams also competed for donations to each of their sorority’s own philanthropy. The top three scoring dance teams received a check for their philanthropy.
According to their Instagram accounts, first-place winner Alpha Omicron Pi received a check for $300 and Delta Delta Delta, who placed second, received $200. Kappa Delta came in third place.
Alpha Gamma Delta won first place for spirit and received $400, according to a post on their Instagram.
“It’s one of the best feelings to perform with your sorority and all the friends you love,” Hannah Graham, a UGA sophomore and member of Kappa Delta’s team, said.
The theme of the night was “Revive the Grind”. Alpha Omicron Pi’s dance focused on reviving childhood, highlighting Barbie and some of her many different looks.
Multiple dances focused on the 1980s with some sororities performing dances inspired by the show “Stranger Things”.
Mabry Koeninger, a UGA senior and member of Alpha Omicron Pi’s team, said she was the one who came up with the idea for their dance and was inspired by the movie “13 Going On 30” and the scene where the main character finds her old dollhouse.
“I’m just super proud of my team because we worked so hard,” Koeninger said. “We also had the most fun together and grew a lot closer so It’s just bittersweet, this being my senior year.”
Each sorority had a reserved section, allowing them to cheer on their teams with other members of their sorority. Several audience members brought signs celebrating their favorite dancers.
This year’s celebrity host was Melissa Gisoni, mother of Maddie and Mackenzie Ziegler, from the show “Dance Moms.”
This is the third time a former cast member from the show has hosted Greek Grind. Christi Lukasiak hosted in February 2021 and Brooke Hyland hosted in October 2021.
One of this year’s six judges was Logan Crosby, a UGA alumni who starred on the show “Claim to Fame” this summer.
“I’m having a great time,” Crosby said. “I think everything’s good. It looks good.”
Brittany Sjogren, an influencer who goes by her brand name, Loverly Grey, was another judge.
“Greek Grind is amazing to see all the hard work that all of the sororities have put into this,” Sjogren said. “AOII did an amazing job. I am so proud of those girls.”
PCAA “Is the nation’s oldest and largest organization committed to preventing child abuse and neglect before it happens,” according to its website.
According to the Greek Grind website, the event raised over $112,000 for PCAA last October.
Greek Grind was live streamed at Paloma Park for those unable to attend in person. The official Greek Grind After Party also took place at Paloma Park, where there was a meet and greet with Gisoni.
Sigma Delta members were unavailable to comment when contacted by The Red & Black.