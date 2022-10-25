Gaylon Tootle, a voting rights advocate, died from pancreatic cancer on Sept. 10. Tootle was the co-founder of Save My Vote!, an organization that promotes voter education for the Georgia disability community.
Tootle, who was born blind, graduated from the University of Georgia and was the vice president of the Georgia Chapter of the National Federation of the Blind. The week of Sept. 12-16, which is known as Disability Voting Rights week, was dedicated to Tootle. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Bell-Tootle, as well as his many friends within Save My Vote!.
“Advocacy is a belief system,” Tootle said in a post on Save My Vote’s website. “We believe we can do anything. We have dreams and expectations just like anybody else.”
Tootle supported increased voting rights for the disabled community, about 650,000 disabled individuals of voting age within the state alone, according to Save my Vote!.
Less than two months prior to his death, Tootle met with Vice President Kamala Harris’s residence in Washington, D.C. to celebrate the 32nd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act and speak about life before and after the act. This was the final event of his advocacy and activism for disability voting rights, which spanned over four decades of his life.
Save My Vote! is survived by fellow co-founder Stacey Ramirez, community connectors, including Tootle’s brother Stancil, and many allies to the disabled community.
In the previous election cycle, Save My Vote! said they helped increase turnout for disabled voters by 5%, but this year, the organization is working to promote a plan for intended voters, develop a documentary, and inform their audience about voting resources, since voting procedures have changed since the passage of SB 202, also called The Election Integrity Act of 2021, a controversial Georgia voting bill which some see as restrictive.
Olivia Chelko, an Athens resident and vice president of development and communications for Positive Impact Health Centers, is a volunteer with Save My Vote! and an advocate within the disabled community as the mother of a son with cerebral palsy.
“I think again, for the disability community turning out to the polls, it’s because these elected officials, again, are making real decisions that affect their everyday life,” Chelko said. “There are disabled people and then there’s disabled households,, and there are parents that are raising disabled children, and we are all in this together to advocate for kids.”
Tootle was recognized at a Georgia Council on Developmental Disabilities forum on Sept. 29. along with several candidates from both the Democratic and Republican parties.
Charlie Miller, the legislative advocacy director for GCDD, spoke on Tootle’s behalf.
“When I was young, getting into the disability community, and really wanting to advocate, Gaylon Tootle really took me under his wing and really helped me understand how we can advocate together,” Miller said. “And Gaylon Tootle loved this community.”
“These [are] individuals, who are advocating fiercely for themselves, but need allies in the community to say, ‘Hey, our votes matter too,’” Chelko said.