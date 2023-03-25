University of Georgia alum and Watkinsville resident Nathan Gehr will be one of the first Peace Corps volunteers to return overseas since the organization-wide evacuation of volunteers in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Serving in the Peace Corps has been a dream for Gehr, now 21, since he was 16. That goal was what spurred his UGA attendance, since members of the Peace Corps are required to have a college degree.
“I consider myself a patriot,” Gehr said. “I wanted to find a way to serve my country, but I just didn’t want to fight anyone.”
The Peace Corps defines itself as “an international service network of volunteers, community members, host country partners and staff who are driven by the agency’s mission of world peace and friendship.” It was founded by President John F. Kennedy in 1961.
Their mission is to promote world peace and friendship by helping interested countries meet their need for trained men and women and promoting a better understanding of Americans by the people served and a better understanding of other people by Americans, according to the organization’s website. A significant portion of their budget goes toward education, according to the organization fact sheet.
Gehr said he has always enjoyed helping people, but this will be his first time doing so through a formal organization. Beyond serving in general, Gehr wants to counter what he described as the U.S.’s history of not being “nice to other nations” and promote mutual understanding. He plans to serve for two, maybe three, years before pursuing a career in medicine.
“There’s no career Peace Corps members,” Gehr said. “It never becomes stagnant, so everyone in the Peace Corps has new and fresh ideas.”
Gehr has a bachelor’s degree in biology from UGA. He will serve in Zambia as a volunteer in the environmental sector working in agriculture. His specific placement and task will be determined as part of his training once he arrives in the country. Gehr said he is confident that his degree will be helpful in his work.
Volunteers receive three months of training. During this period, trainees are assessed to see what skills they possess and if or how they can meet the needs of a given community, according to Peace Corps public affairs specialist Tamim Choudhury.
During this period, trainees will come to “know about that community, what the needs are of that community, what they will expect,” Choudhury said.
In Gehr’s case, part of training will include learning one of the indigenous languages of Zambia. He was a Spanish minor at UGA, so this won’t be his first experience learning a new language.
After training is complete and volunteers have been matched, they begin collaborating with their host community on a project in one of the Peace Corps’ sectors: agriculture, community economic development, education, environment, health or youth in development, according to the press release. The release said all volunteers will now also engage in COVID-19 response and recovery work.
“I want to experience the way that people live in other places so that it can help better inform my decisions as a U.S. citizen,” Gehr said.
According to a press release, the Peace Corps evacuated almost 7,000 volunteers from 60 countries and suspended global operations at the pandemic’s onset. Currently, the Peace Corps is recruiting volunteers to serve in 56 countries, with more than 1,000 volunteers having already returned to the field.
“We want to extend it far, far up more to pre-pandemic levels,” Choudhury said.
Choudhury emphasized the importance of the Peace Corps’ “grassroots approach” that focuses on the needs of individuals and their communities, as opposed to large scale projects.
Choudhury said he also feels gratitude toward Gehr and other members of the newest cohort.
“They’ve stuck through when the entire world was shut down, and now they’re helping us be like the pre-eminent international service organization that we’ve been known as since 1961,” Choudhury said.