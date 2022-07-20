University of Georgia alumni Tucker Shields expected the summer before his senior year of college to be filled with work from his internship at a political advocacy firm in Washington, D.C., with weekends spent exploring and enjoying the capital city.
But one night in late July, Shields happened to encounter a gunman harassing a couple in a seemingly escalating situation. Shields instinctively tackled the man, successfully disarmed him and held him down until police came. The couple was able to walk away unscathed.
A moment that felt surreal quickly became a moment Shields was praised for in the months following and in late June of this year, Shields was notified that he received the prestigious Carnegie Medal, only awarded four times a year to a select few that “risk their lives to an extraordinary degree saving or attempting to save the lives of others,” according to the website. The medal is awarded by a 21-person commission established by Andrew Carnegie in 1904.
An atypical summer
Shields grew up in Atlanta, where he currently lives and works for the Brian Kemp for Governor campaign. He grew up frequently making trips to Athens until he finally called it home in his four years at UGA from 2018-2022, recently graduating with a degree in risk management.
Shields was able to find the internship at political advocacy firm Todd Advocacy Group with help from family members who live in the area. Shields has an interest in politics with the intention to eventually attend law school for a sector of business law.
Shields lived in Georgetown over the summer, working a full 9-5 p.m. work day. He spent the weekends in Georgetown or around the National Mall enjoying the city offerings. But on the day of the incident, he happened to be in the Navy Yard, a waterside D.C. district home to the Nationals Park baseball stadium, sports bars and neighborhoods.
Shields was walking to get into an Uber in the early morning when he noticed someone standing at an “awkward angle” towards a couple, about 15 feet away. He did not think much of it until noticing the man holding a revolver in his hand.
“I didn’t think really, I can say that I thought I’d be safe when I did it. But I didn’t, I didn’t think anything,” Shields said.
Without stopping, Shields ran and tackled the gunman. A shot rang out and Shields thought at first that his left ear had been shot off. Luckily, the gunman had missed.
After tackling the gunman, Shields and the man managed to hold him down and wrestle the gun away. Shields said he “blacked out from adrenaline” and came to when police showed up shortly after.
“The couple had no idea what to do — they were in complete shock,” Shields said. “The first thing they said that night was when the guy said thank you. And that was when it slightly hit, the gravity of the situation and the seriousness.”
After speaking to officers, Shields left the scene with hearing loss in his left ear that lasted a few weeks after, chipped teeth and a busted lip. Shields said after arriving back home, he couldn’t fall asleep for two days and when he finally could, he slept for around 40 hours.
The aftermath
In the days following the incident, Shields attempted to keep the incident a secret.
“I didn’t want my family to know because my mom would lose it, my brother was already in Iraq at the time,” Shields said. But after confiding in his roommate and other D.C. friends, word spread about the shocking incident.
Shields described the reactions of those who found out as “shock” and “pride.” He left D.C. early and skipped staying an extra week to enjoy his last times there.
Shields said his mental state was “all over the place” following the event and he dealt with severe anxiety for a while after. On top of the mental struggles he faced, Shields received multiple calls from local news stations attempting to talk to him about the incident, which added to the distress he already felt.
One phone call came from the District of Columbia Department of Justice asking Shields to testify about the incident. Before leaving for Atlanta, Shields recounted the events in front of around “40 people.”
“It was terrible. I mean, it was good to do. But I still somehow felt like I was the one on trial when I [testified],” Shields said.
In returning to a typical busy fall season at UGA, including an overwhelming adjustment to new classes, Shields faced many questions about the incident and after retelling the story numerous times, reached a breaking point and politely declined to do it.
Shields never felt the need to see a psychiatrist, instead dealing with the event by attempting to stay busy and distracted.
After dealing with on and off again dark mental states, Shields said he finally feels able to recount the event unflinchingly and hasn’t dealt with any mental health declines in a few months.
The award
In the beginning of February, Shields received a random text from a Pittsburgh area code phone number, which turned out to be a notification from the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission notifying him of his nomination for the Carnegie Medal. It was not until a few months later, in late June, that he was notified of his award.
“At one point, I had just accepted the fact that I didn’t get it, which I thought was totally fine. I actually would have probably said that I didn’t deserve to get it,” Shields said. “When someone wins it for stopping a gunman, they get shot and I did not so I didn’t expect to get it.”
Shields said it was “amazing” to hear of being a recipient for the prestigious award. The nomination process involved Shields reaching out to several friends and co-workers in D.C. who could attest to Shield’s involvement in the incident. After a lengthy vetting process, Shield was finally notified he received the award.
“Everybody always wonders about what they would do in a situation like that and most people don’t actually ever find out,” Shields said. “It’s hard to say you’re lucky for something like that to happen but there’s definitely a silver lining to it.”