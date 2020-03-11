Katie O’Connor, a 2016 University of Georgia alumna, was done standing by after learning of the fifth person in her life she had lost to suicide.
“I was looking online, just feeling helpless,” O’Connor said. “What can I do to make this stop besides telling people ‘I’m so sorry for your loss’?”
In the spring of 2017, O’Connor saw the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention was hosting a party at a brewery around her birthday. O’Connor invited her family and friends and decided to make this her birthday party.
Fascinated by the work AFSP does, two years ago, O’Connor started to volunteer and later joined the junior board. Now, she serves as the chair of the junior board of directors.
O’Connor works full-time for a health care consulting firm. In what she calls her “free time” position at AFSP, she sells tickets, finds corporate and local sponsors for events and raises money for the foundation.
AFSP is a “voluntary health organization” that “raises awareness, funds scientific research and provides resources and aid to those affected by suicide,” according to its website. Established in 1987, AFSP’s mission is to save lives and bring hope to those impacted by suicide.
Before AFSP was founded, there was no national-scope nonprofit dedicated to understanding and preventing suicide through research, advocacy and education, the website said.
AFSP is not a crisis hotline, O’Connor noted.
O’Connor said ASFP works toward providing mental health policies across state and federal laws and trains leaders in communities to speak on mental health in order to help others before they need to contact a crisis line. However, she admits the topic can feel “vulnerable” and “breaking that ice is difficult.”
“Katie has really gone above and beyond to continue to open up the conversation about suicide in her community, with UGA, and now her community in Atlanta,” said Taylor Chambers, associate area director for AFSP’s Atlanta chapter. Chambers works closely with O’Connor, especially in the planning and fundraising of events.
Teresa O’Connor, Katie’s mother, noticed how Katie’s work with AFSP has impacted her life.
“I think she’s [become] attunely aware that there could be more to the story,” Teresa said.
Teresa said Katie’s always been “goal-oriented,” matter-of-fact and “mature beyond her years.” Outside of her full time job and work at AFSP, Teresa mentioned Katie also trains for marathons and babysits weekly for a family.
Katie feels her work at AFSP is making a substantial difference in her community.
“I know that the money raised will go to scientific research on what we can do as a community to prevent someone from getting to this point,” she said. “Yes, it’s for the people I have lost, but also for those that are still struggling … I feel like this is a good way for me to put my energy towards helping.”
AFSP is working towards banning conversion therapy in the state of Georgia, Katie said.
AFSP will hosting its “Out of the Darkness Campus Walk” fundraiser on Herty Field on March 21 to “acknowledge the ways in which suicide and mental illness have affected our lives and our loved ones,” the event website said. According to Chambers, the money raised will go towards AFSP’s efforts as well as programs on UGA’s campus.
