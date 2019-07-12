The University of Georgia Alumni Association Board of Directors elected Brian Dill as the new Alumni Association president. Dill’s two-year term began July 1.
Since 2007, Dill served on the UGA Alumni Association Board of Directors. The association’s presidency was previously held by Bonney Shuman, whose term ended June 30. Dill is currently the vice president of external affairs for Tanner Health System and the executive director of the Tanner Foundation in Carrollton.
“Brian has been an especially valued member of our board for a number of years,” executive director of alumni relations Meredith Gurley Johnson said in a news release. “He has been a strong servant leader among this group of passionate alumni, helping to guide our strategic direction and offering to lend a hand whenever he can.”
Dill graduated from UGA in 1994 with a bachelor’s degree in political science. During his time at UGA, Dill was a member of the Redcoat Band. This year, Dill earned a master of business administration from the Terry College of Business.
The Irwin County native spent 17 years in corporate and industrial business development, and served as a federal and state lobbyist for the Georgia Farm Bureau prior to that.
“These new board members represent a variety of alumni experiences at the University of Georgia,” Johnson said in the news release. “Their advice and perspectives are invaluable for my team as we work to engage alumni in meaningful ways.”
The UGA Alumni Association Board of Directors, Alumni Association and campus staff collaborate to “promote, support and advance programs” that are offered by the UGA Alumni Association to the university, community and the more than 324,000 UGA alumni.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.