Jay Mathias was sore Friday as he arrived in Athens after a three-day, 70 mile walk. Mathias, along with colleague Rachel Parks, walked from Atlanta to Athens to bring awareness to racial inequities at the University of Georgia.
Mathias is a co-founder of Dawgs Demand Better, which he described as a racial justice campaign directed to the University of Georgia. He attended UGA for his graduate degree and walked with Parks, who is also an alumna.
Mathias and Parks began their walk Wednesday at the state capitol building in Atlanta and walked through historic districts in the city, including areas significant to the Black community. They continued along the John Lewis Freedom Parkway — the walk was partly inspired by the late civil rights icon, Mathias said — to the city of Stone Mountain. The two walked the nearly 30 miles from Stone Mountain to Monroe the next day, and finally arrived in Athens on Friday.
The walk had three purposes — to address racial inequities on UGA’s campus, to call on UGA to address the campus NAACP chapter’s Arch Accountability demands and to raise money for the Black Alumni Scholarship Fund, Mathias said. Dawgs Demand Better has raised over $2,000 for the scholarship since Oct. 28. The GoFundMe campaign will remain open until Nov. 30, after which the funds will be donated. Mathias said he hoped the walk raised attention for the organization’s other goals.
“If it caused one more person to be engaged, if it caused one more person to sign a petition, if it caused one more person to be tuned in to what’s going on at UGA, then it’s successful for us,” Mathias said.
Although only two walked, Mathias said hundreds if not thousands of people were involved in the project through raising awareness, giving words of support and donating. The Black student organizations at UGA have been putting in the work to cause change and “keep the conversation alive,” he said.
Mathias said the overall goal of the walk and organization continues. The task forces and committees that formed over the summer are a first step, but require transparency and action, he said.
“We just want to continue to keep the pressure on and hopefully bring some accountability,” Mathias said. “Hopefully UGA can be a little more honest and forthcoming and vulnerable when it comes to saying and acknowledging that issues exist currently and have existed throughout the entire history of UGA.”
