John Futch, two-time graduate of the University of Georgia, veteran of the Vietnam War and lauded newspaper editor passed away in Cambodia early Friday morning, local time. He was 75 years old.
After a weeks-long hospital stay in Cambodia, Futch succumbed to a head injury he sustained during a fall.
Futch first graduated from UGA in 1968 with a degree in Newspapers. Soon after, Futch enlisted in the U.S. Army to fight in Vietnam. After returning, he earned his masters degree from Grady College for Journalism in 1981.
He started his career as a journalist at the Athens Daily News, which was later merged with the Athens Banner-Herald. He then went on to work for years at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Later in his career, he worked in Boca Raton, Florida, and as executive city news editor at the Long Beach Press-Telegram.
On Feb. 18, Michael Delorio created a GoFundMe to raise money for Futch to get proper medical care. Delorio said that Futch had raised him like a son and he saw Futch as a father figure.
“John Futch has spent his life fighting for our freedoms – in war zones and newsrooms across the country,” Delorio said on the GoFundMe page. “Now he’s struggling in a small town Cambodian hospital in Phnom Penh without the critical care needed to recover. … So we’re calling all family, friends, colleagues, army buddies, rim-rats and mentees to contribute to this fund to bring John home and get him care.”
The fund raised over $25,000. Donors spoke of Futch’s kindness and leadership over his life and career.
In the post, Delorio told how Futch came to retire in Cambodia pointing to his volunteer work with Hearts Without Boundaries in Long Beach. According to Delorio, the non-profit organization works “with doctors who traveled to other countries conducting medical procedures, most often in Cambodia due to their limited medical capacity.” Delorio said it was this work that inspired Futch to move to Cambodia in his retirement.
The medical limitations Cambodian hospitals faced while treating Futch were exacerbated by COVID-19, which contributed to Delorio’s reasoning for starting the GoFundMe, he said on the page.
“Movement across national borders is not easy. Getting doctors in and out of Cambodia has proven incredibly difficult because of immigration limits and quarantines,” Delorio said on the page.
On Wednesday, Delorio posted an update to the fund page where he thanked donors for their support and alerted them that Futch’s condition had taken a turn for the worse. The next day, Futch passed away.
Futch’s death was reported in a Facebook post by his girlfriend Ah Mean who had been by his side during treatment in Cambodia. He received an outpouring of support from lifelong friends and former colleagues across the nation.