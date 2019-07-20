University of Georgia Well-being, in partnership with UGA Extension, announced the offering of a free on-campus diabetes prevention program —Prevent T2— starting this fall.
Prevent T2 is a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved program that has “proven to prevent or delay Type 2 diabetes,” according to a UGA news release.
Participants of the program will work with a lifestyle coach to help with losing weight and making lifestyle changes, such as eating healthy, exercising, managing stress and staying motivated.
Prevent T2 is a year-long program with weekly group meetings for the first six months. For the next six months, meetings will be held once or twice a month. Meetings are one hour.
Kizmet Adams, UGA Wellbeing coordinator, said it was important for the UGA College of Public Health to try to get these programs going to help improve the lives of people with prediabetes.
“People know what they have to do to be healthy, but it can be hard,” Adams said. “A really small, hands-on group program can really work for somebody.”
Anyone with one of the risk factors for prediabetes is eligible for the program. Risk factors include being 45 and older, being overweight, having a family history of type 2 diabetes, lack of physical activity in daily life and previously having diabetes when pregnant.
According to the CDC, more than one in three adults in the United States have prediabetes — defined as having a blood glucose level higher than normal but not high enough to be diagnosed as diabetes. The CDC also says of those with prediabetes, 90% do not know they have it.
Type 2 diabetes results from insulin resistance — a condition where the body fails to use insulin properly — and can lead to health issues such as heart attack, stroke, blindness, kidney failure and amputation.
An informational meeting will be held on August 20 for the Prevent T2 program, Adams said.
