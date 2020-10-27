University of Georgia President Jere Morehead announced via an ArchNews email on Oct. 27 two dates for a dialogue on race within the university community.
The conversations are a part of Morehead’s initiatives for ‘A Path Forward for UGA’ that he spelled out in a July 20 ArchNews email. The two events will be moderated by the J.W. Fanning Institute for Leadership Development. The deadline to register for either of these dates is Nov. 6, and additional information will be sent by Nov. 11. to those who register.
In the July 20 email, Morehead also announced a Presidential Task Force on Race, Ethnicity and Community and a UGA Planning Committee on Diversity and Inclusive Excellence. The email came after a summer of protests for racial justice made their way to Athens and the UGA community.
The Presidential Task Force on Race, Ethnicity and Community recently funded a new diversity educator position to expand access to on-campus diversity training.
“I hope that these conversations will be impactful and continue to propel us on our path to become a better, stronger university,” Morehead said in the email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.