The University of Georgia announced on Monday that it is finalizing plans to direct $20 million to renovate five first-year campus residence halls over the next four years, according to UGA Today.

The dorms set to be renovated include Boggs, Church, Hill, Mell and Lipscomb halls, which were all initially constructed in 1961 and house a total of around 800 students.

UGA also announced that during the upcoming winter break, several residence halls, including the Hill and Creswell communities, will receive “intensive cleaning and maintenance,” in response to the feedback from residents and parents.

The announcement comes not long after reports of mold in residence halls, notably Hill and Creswell halls, surfaced, although the university noted in the release the renovation plan has been in development since late summer. Parents of UGA students living on campus said the conditions caused pervasive illnesses in their children.

Maintenance in these residence halls will include additional procedures such as “extensive cleaning of window air conditioning units, replacing some older air conditioning units, replacing toilet valves throughout Oglethorpe House and cleaning fan coil units at Hill and Morris halls,” in addition to typical maintenance procedures such as replacing air filters and carpet cleaning.

According to UGA Today, UGA has invested nearly $170 million in renovations to major building systems since 2013.

UGA will use input and feedback from student residents in the Hill community as it makes plans for renovating, according to the release. Details of the plans will be released in the spring.

“The health, safety and well-being of our students are always the top priority at the University of Georgia, and this applies to the residential communities our students call home during their time on campus,” UGA President Jere Morehead said in the release. “We are proud of the investments we have made since 2013 across a number of facilities to make UGA’s residential communities even better places in which our students can live and learn.”