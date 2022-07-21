This past week the University of Georgia Alumni Association announced the 2022 class of UGA’s 40 Under 40, a distinction that honors past graduates, currently under the age of 40, for their personal, professional and philanthropic achievements.
This class of inductees will be recognized formally in the Tate Student Center on campus at the 12th annual 40 Under 40 Awards Luncheon scheduled for September 9.
“We are excited to celebrate this year’s class of 40 Under 40 and their many accomplishments in Athens this September,” said Meredith Gurley Johnson, executive director of alumni relations, in a press release from UGA Media Relations. “These young alumni exemplify leadership in their communities and industries across the country. I continue to be amazed by their accomplishments.”
To be eligible for 40 Under 40, candidates must fit a number of qualifications. One of which is that candidates can only be in consideration for the distinction after a nomination.
This year, there were more than 600 candidates submitted during the nomination process, which took place between February and April.
Besides the age cap, another qualification candidates must possess is upholding the Pillars of the Arch, defined as wisdom, justice and moderation.
Further requirements consist of attributes such as earning their undergraduate degree from UGA, demonstrates a commitment to maintain and uphold a lifelong relationship with UGA, and has made a notable impact through their professional and philanthropic endeavors since graduating from UGA.
The 40 Under 40 Class of 2022 included three Emmy winners, an iHeartRadio host, a NASA discipline expert, the head of U.S. policy for Twitter, an NBC Today Show producer and a Marvel Studios screenwriter, to name a few, who all upheld these requirements.
“From movie sets to medical facilities, this year’s class of alumni uphold the Pillars of the Arch and the spirit of UGA across all sectors,” said Johnson in the press release. “Early in their careers, these graduates are leaders in solving some of the greatest challenges we face. We are exceptionally proud and cannot wait to welcome them back home to Athens."
CLASS ROLL CALL
The 2022 Class of 40 Under 40, including their graduation year(s) from UGA, city, title and employer, are in alphabetical order:
- AdeSubomi O. Adeyemo(BS '11, PharmD '15, MPH '16) Stone Mountain, Georgia; epidemic intelligence service officer, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Maria Augutis(BS '14, MA '15) Stockholm, Sweden; meteorologist, Swedish Television & StormGeo
- Latasha V. Barnes (AB '05, AB '05) Atlanta; owner and managing attorney; The Barnes Law Office, LLC
- Maranie Brown(BSFCS '12) Smyrna, Georgia; vice president, BlackRock
- Nathan Bruno(BBA '09) Spring, Texas; executive vice president of sales and commercial excellence, Mattress Firm
- Lael Chappell (BBA '06) New York, New York; director of insurance distribution, Coalition
- Kayla E. Cooper (AB '05, JD '08) Augusta, Georgia; senior staff attorney, City of Augusta
- Emily Curl(ABJ '14) New York, New York; digital and social host, iHeartRadio
- Candace Alynn Hill Duvernay (AB '06, JD '09) Jonesboro, Georgia; managing partner, Hill Duvernay and Associates, LLC
- Dustin Dyer(BSAE '06) Merritt Island, Florida; GN&C discipline expert, NASA
- Christina L. Faust (BS '09, MS '09) Glasgow, Scotland; research fellow, University of Glasgow
- Kevin Florence(PHARMD '09) Athens, Georgia; pharmacist and owner, ADD Drug Store
- Matthew Scott Fowler(AB '14) Woodstock, Georgia; relationship management executive, REPAY - Realtime Electronic Payments
- Jake Goodman (BSA '15, MBA '20) Miami, Florida; psychiatry resident doctor, Jake Goodman MD
- Lauren Culbertson Grieco(ABJ '09) Washington, D.C.; head of U.S. public policy, Twitter
- Kristen Henderson (BBA '11) Atlanta; vice president, Goldman Sachs
- Shayla Hill(BBA '08) Tucker, Georgia; senior design program manager, MongoDB
- Christie Johnson(ABJ '07) Chapin, South Carolina; director of White House bookings, CNN
- Kenneth L. Johnson, Jr. (BSED '05) Atlanta; co-director of the Governor's School Leadership Academy, Governor's Office of Student Achievement
- Leo Chris Kasuya(BBA '14) Marina Del Rey, California; director, strategy and new ventures, office of CEO, Irresistible Foods Group
- Samaad Wes Keys(PHD '14) Decatur, Georgia; program officer, postsecondary success Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation
- Min Y. Lee(BBA '06) Charlottesville, Virginia; chief operating officer, University of Virginia Medical Center
- Charlotte Lucas(BSFCS '05) Charlotte, North Carolina; owner and principal designer, Charlotte Lucas Design
- Brandon Martin(BBA '14) Atlanta; founder and CEO, Close Ties Leadership Program
- Mia Catharine Mattioli (BSBE '08) Atlanta; environmental engineer, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Joel L. McKie (BSA '05, JD '08) Atlanta; partner, Hall Booth Smith., P.C.
- Drew McKown (BS '07) Athens, Georgia; physician, Athens Pulmonary
- Juan J. Mencias (BBA '15) Atlanta; chief financial officer, Georgia Diamond Corporation, Ascot Diamonds
- Chad Mumm (ABJ '08) Studio City, California; chief creative officer, Vox Media Studios, Vox Media Inc.
- Brendan F. Murphy (AB '05, AB '05, JD '08) Marietta, Georgia; chief magistrate judge, Magistrate Court of Cobb County
- ValaRae Partee (BSENVE '14) Atlanta; associate environmental engineer, Brown and Caldwell
- Andrew Rasmussen (BBA '05, MED '09) Athens, Georgia; owner and advisor, Rasmussen Wealth Management
- Anna Daniel Reddish (BSA '08, MADS '09) Atlanta; university relations liaison, IDEXX
- John Rossow (BSFR '12, MPH '17, DVM '18) Atlanta; public health veterinarian, U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention
- Rachel Santos (BSA '10) Bishop, Georgia; director of sales and industry relations, Premium Peanut
- Kevin Schatell (ABJ '16) New York, New York; producer, NBC's TODAY Show
- Johnelle Simpson II (AB '16, BBA '16) Athens, Georgia; attorney, Fortson, Bentley, and Griffin, P.A.
- Alton M. Standifer (PHD '21) Athens, Georgia; deputy chief of staff, University of Georgia
- Grant Thomas (AB '15, MBA '20) Sandy Springs, Georgia; director, Governor's Office of Health Strategy and Coordination
- Michael Waldron (ABJ '10) Atlanta; screenwriter, Disney, Marvel Studios and STARZ