This week, the University of Georgia announced upcoming updates for DegreeWorks and the Single Sign-On Service.
According to separate emails from the Registrar Office and ArchNews, DegreeWorks will undergo maintenance from April 26-28 and be down April 29 in preparation for a May 1 update. Effective May 18, the login process for systems that use Single Sign-On, including eLC, Athena and OneUSG, will change for students, faculty and staff.
DegreeWorks will have the same functionality but with an updated look and new features, including major GPA, links to relevant pages and audit information about Double Dawgs. The update will provide an interface that organizes major information and will be mobile and tablet-friendly, according to the email.
According to the SSO announcement, Duo, the vendor behind UGA’s two-step login process, is updating their universal authentication prompt and changing the second step of the process. The new prompt will remove the choice users currently have of receiving a push notification, text message or phone call or entering a passcode directly into the Duo app.
The updated system will automatically choose the most secure method. The option chosen will depend on what devices the student has enrolled with Duo. Users can stop the automatic selection and pick a default method the first time they use SSO after the update, according to the email.
Also, the choice “Remember Me” for 30 days will change to “Trust this browser?,” the announcement said.