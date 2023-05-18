The University of Georgia announced Wednesday that it will be building a new dormitory on South Lumpkin Street, according to a press release.
The dormitory, which is slated to house 565 students, is part of a proposal that also includes plans to construct a new dining, learning and wellness center at the intersection of University Court and Cloverhurst Avenue. The Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia approved the proposal Tuesday, the release said.
The dining, learning and wellness center is planned to be around 68,000 square feet, according to the release, and house campus resources such as spaces for mental health counseling, additional classrooms and meeting spaces for student organizations.
Construction for the dorm is set to begin in summer 2024, the release said, and the dorm as well as the dining, learning and wellness center will open in fall 2026.
A separate proposal that the Board of Regents is still considering also calls for an additional parking deck to be built adjacent to the West Campus Parking Deck, according to the release. The deck would add an additional 1,100 parking spaces, and would open in fall 2025.
The release said that by building the new facilities, UGA hopes to accommodate the university’s growing student population. This past academic year saw the largest class of entering first-year students in university history, with more than 6,200 arriving on campus in the fall.
“The University of Georgia has always been committed to providing the best learning experience, and our high rankings in student and campus life illustrate that we’re fulfilling that commitment,” Victor K. Wilson, UGA’s vice president for student affairs, said in the release. “Our residence halls are a key part of the student experience and making UGA a home for our students.”