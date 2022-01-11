In an email sent Tuesday afternoon, UGA announced that amended parking restrictions will be enforced over the weekend to accommodate celebrations for the Georgia Bulldogs’ National Championship victory. Typically, most parking lots on campus do not have restricted parking on the weekends, with exception to game days.
Most parking lots are required to be vacated by 5 a.m. Saturday to avoid towing, according to the email. Those with permits for the affected lots will be able to relocate their vehicles to the East Campus Village parking deck starting 5 p.m. Friday.
A map of the changes can be found here.
Campus will be open to visitors starting at 7 a.m. Saturday. Later that day, a parade will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Lumpkin St. and end at 2 p.m. at Sanford Stadium. Gates will open at noon.