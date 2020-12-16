The University of Georgia will install markers to recognize the nine historically Black fraternities and sororities on campus, according to a Tuesday UGA Today news release.
The Presidential Task Force on Race, Ethnicity and Community recommended the installation to President Jere Morehead. The project will be located on the west lawn of the Tate Student Center and is scheduled to be completed by spring 2021.
The National Pan-Hellenic Council member organizations include Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc., Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc., Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc., Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc., Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc. and Iota Phi Theta Fraternity Inc. The Zeta Pi Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. was the first NPHC member organization to establish a charter at UGA in May 1969.
After summer protests in response to the violent killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, UGA implemented the Presidential Task Force on Race, Ethnicity and Community in August. UGA President Jere Morehead allocated $1 million of private funding from the UGA Athletic Association to promote institutional changes and a supportive learning environment for Black and underrepresented members of the campus community.
CLARIFICATION: Floyd and Taylor were killed by police, and Arbery was killed by a former officer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.