Sudhan Chitgopkar will serve as the student speaker, Leah Brown will give the address at the University of Georgia’s spring 2023 undergraduate commencement on May 12 and Charles Bullock will serve as the graduate commencement speaker, according to a UGA Media Relations press release.
Chitgopkar will receive bachelor's degrees in computer science and international affairs. Leah Brown is an orthopedic surgeon, UGA alum and All-American for the GymDogs. Charles S. Bullock, a UGA professor of Public and International Affairs, will speak at the graduate ceremony on May 11.
Brown received her bachelor’s degree in genetics from UGA in 1998, where she also competed as a gymnast, and went on to earn a medical degree at The Ohio State University and The Cleveland Clinic Foundation on a full U.S. Navy Health Professions Scholarship.
She served for two years as a battalion surgeon at a marine corps base camp and was deployed to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, where she served as a medical aid station director. Brown then joined the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at Naval Medical Center San Diego after completing her residency, the release said.
In 2012, Brown was deployed to Afghanistan as part of Operation Enduring Freedom, where she supported the Combined Joint Special Operations Task Force as head of the department of orthopedic surgery. She is the recipient of multiple honors and continues her military service in the U.S. Navy Reserve. Brown is also the co-founder and owner of Urgently Ortho, an immediate access orthopedic clinic, and has served on the UGA Foundation Board of Trustees since 2019.
Bullock has worked at UGA since 1968 as a professor. He has been recognized by the Georgia Trend as one of the 100 most influential Georgians, and served as a consultant to the attorneys general in 11 states and to more than 100 state and local governments. He has also consulted on statewide redistricting litigation in more than a dozen states for decades, according to the release.
Bullock specializes in legislative politics and Southern politics, and has written or co-authored more than 35 books. He is a past president of the Southern Political Science Association and the Georgia Political Science Association, and has served in a leadership role in various political science associations.
UGA will recognize 109 students as First Honor Graduates for maintaining a 4.0 cumulative GPA in all work attempted at UGA, as well as all college-level transfer work prior to or following enrollment at the university, the release said.
6,008 undergraduates and 1,665 graduate students have met the requirements to attend the commencement ceremonies. The undergraduate ceremony is set for 7:30 p.m. on May 12 in Sanford Stadium, while the graduate ceremony will also be held in the stadium at 9:30 a.m. on May 11, according to the release.