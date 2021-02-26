The commencement ceremonies for spring 2021 University of Georgia graduates will be held in Sanford Stadium, according to an email from President Jere Morehead to graduates on Friday.
These in-person gatherings will be held as long as they are approved by state and local health officials for safety precautions.
The undergraduate ceremony will be held over three days — from Thursday, May 13 to Saturday, May 15 at 7:30 p.m. in Sanford Stadium. The colleges will be split among the three days.
The graduate ceremony will be held on Friday, May 14 at 10 a.m. in Sanford Stadium.
The message emphasized that UGA will continue to monitor public health and safety concerns.
Tickets will be mandatory for ceremonies. Additional information about the ceremonies and purchasing tickets can be found at commencement.uga.edu.