The University of Georgia has announced the commencement speakers for the undergraduate and graduate classes of spring 2023. Leah Brown will give the undergraduate address, and Charles S. Bullock will deliver the graduate address, according to a press release from UGA Media Relations.
Brown, an orthopedic surgeon, is a UGA alumna. She was a 14-time NCAA All-American for the GymDogs and a two-time National Gymnastics Champion. According to the release, she received a bachelor’s degree in genetics from UGA in 1998 before earning a medical degree at The Ohio State University and The Cleveland Clinic Foundation on a full U.S. Navy Health Professions Scholarship. She has served on the UGA Foundation Board of Trustees since 2019.
Brown served as a battalion surgeon at Camp Pendleton for two years. In 2006, she was deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom to serve as a medical aid station director. In 2012, she was deployed to Afghanistan as part of Operation Enduring Freedom, during which she supported the Combined Joint Special Operations Task Force as head of the department of orthopedic surgery.
Brown has received nine military honors and awards, including the Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal and Navy Commendation Medal. She continues to serve as a part of the U.S. Navy Reserve. She owns and co-founded Urgently Ortho, an immediate access orthopedic clinic, according to the press release.
The undergraduate Commencement address will take place on Friday, May 12, at 7:30 p.m. in Sanford Stadium.
Bullock is a University Professor of Public and International Affairs. He has worked at UGA since 1968, according to the release. His specialities are legislative politics and Southern politics. Throughout his career he has written, co-written, edited or co-edited more than 35 books and more than 250 articles and chapters, according to the press release.
Bullock will deliver the commencement address for graduate students with master’s and specialist degrees on Thursday, May 11, at 10 a.m. and for graduate students with doctoral degrees on the same day at 2 p.m. Both of those ceremonies will take place in Stegeman Coliseum.
Bullock has served as president of the Southern Political Science Association and the Georgia Political Science Association, as chair of the Legislative Studies Group and on the executive councils of the American Political Science Association, Southern Political Science Association and Georgia Political Science Association.
Bullock is the Richard B. Russell Chair in Political Science and is a Josiah Meigs Distinguished Teaching Professor. He has consulted over 100 state and local governments, as well as 11 state attorneys general, according to the press release. He has consulted on redistricting litigation in more than a dozen states since the 1970s. Georgia Trend has twice recognized Bullock as one of the 100 most influential Georgians.