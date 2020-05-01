Jack Bush, a University of Georgia mechanical engineering major, will be the student speaker for the spring class of 2020 undergraduate commencement ceremony scheduled for October, according to a UGA Today news release.
On April 17, UGA postponed the commencement ceremonies for the spring class of 2020 following the suspension of in-person instruction due to COVID-19. According to an email from President Jere Morehead, the undergraduate ceremony will be held Oct. 16 at Sanford Stadium, provided public health officials say it’s safe.
Bush, a fifth-year at UGA, is a College of Engineering ambassador, a member of the National Society of Black Engineers and did five rotations of a co-op at Gulfstream Aerospace. He was also a member of the 2018 Homecoming Court, according to the release.
Bush also created the Bush Engineering Scholarship using his own money for minority students who are interested in engineering. According to the release, the scholarship was first awarded in fall 2019.
“I really wanted to make an impact,” Bush said in the release. “I want to help future students who are really interested in engineering and may not have the financial means to do it.”
According to the release, post graduation, Bush will be a full-time automation engineer at Gulfstream Aerospace in Savannah where he will be working on robotics, machine implementations and software development for manufacturing processes.
