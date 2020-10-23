The University of Georgia announced on Oct. 23 that it will hold its fall 2020 undergraduate and graduate ceremonies virtually. The commencement ceremony was scheduled for Dec. 18 in Stegeman Coliseum.
Fall 2020 Commencement ceremonies will be held virtually.— UGA (@universityofga) October 23, 2020
This difficult decision was made after extensive dialogue with faculty leaders and public health officials to address concerns regarding the spread of COVID-19 in winter months.https://t.co/ezCmRUCCzY
The decision was made after consulting with faculty leaders and public health officials, according to a UGA Today release. The university talked with the Educational Affairs Committee of University Council and other members of UGA’s Preventative Measures Advisory Board.
The main reason for canceling the in-person ceremony is to prevent the increased potential for spreading COVID-19 during the winter months, which is also why UGA decided to move classes online after Thanksgiving break.
Last week’s spring 2020 commencement was held in person at Sanford Stadium with social distancing enforced. 6,027 tickets were scanned for the ceremony, and 8,385 tickets were distributed to students, according to UGA public relations coordinator Sara Freeland.
The University of Florida and the University of South Carolina have also canceled their in-person fall 2020 commencements.
The university has not yet made a decision for spring 2021 commencement plans.
(1) comment
UGA was very lucky the other day when their fireworks display at graduation ceremonies caught the roof of Tate Center on fire. Next time they might not be so lucky and could burn down much of the campus. This is the real reason for a virtual ceremony. Observe virtually zero public criticism for their foolishness. I also believe they are self insured. This means taxpayers must pay for losses due to foolish decisions by UGA officials. No one's luck continues forever.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.