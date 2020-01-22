Joshua Welch has been appointed as Director of Greek Life at the University of Georgia, according to an announcement on the UGA Greek Life website.

Welch will replace former Greek Life Director Claudia Shamp, who retired in August following an investigation into the UGA Greek Life Office, which found that Shamp’s failure to provide financial oversight enabled an administrative assistant to steal more than $1.3 million from GLO-managed accounts over a decade.

Welch currently serves as North Carolina State University’s associate director of fraternity and sorority life. According to the website, he will serve as a line of communication between the university community and students involved in sorority or fraternity life, among other duties. Welch will begin his new role at UGA effective March 1.

In the announcement, Victor K. Wilson, UGA vice president for student affairs, said Welch’s experience with “a campus similar to UGA in mission and prestige” makes Welch a good candidate for the job.

Welch will provide “educational, cultural and leadership development programs, services and resources” while advising sorority and fraternity chapters. He will oversee the Interfraternity Council, the Multicultural Greek Council, the National Pan-Hellenic Council and the Panhellenic Council.

“I strongly believe that the fraternity and sorority experience, rooted in values, uniquely equips students to become impactful and multifaceted leaders,” Welch said. “I believe in challenging and supporting fraternal organizations to continually work toward that outcome.”

Welch graduated from Western Carolina University, where he earned a Master of Education in college student personnel and a bachelor’s degree in marketing.

Shamp, Welch’s predecessor, worked in the GLO since the 1990s and had a scholarship named after her at one point.

An investigation by the UGA Police Department and the UGA Internal Auditing Division determined Shamp and former Assistant Director of Greek Life Elizabeth Pittard failed to provide financial oversight, thus creating an environment in which administrative assistant Lasina Evans could steal the money. Both women resigned from their roles.

Evans died by suicide in the Tate Student Center Pay Lot in June after Shamp informed her of inconsistencies in the GLO’s finance records.

UGA changed its non-university bank account policy in September, and the affected UGA student organizations were reimbursed in November.