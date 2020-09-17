The University of Georgia released an ArchNews email almost one month after classes started announcing a new COVID-19 calculator, Dining Services updates and a new Peer Allies program for freshmen and transfer students.
UGA reported 421 new positive COVID-19 tests from Sept. 7-13, about a 70% drop from the previous week. Of these cases reported in DawgCheck, 404 were students, 16 were staff and one was a faculty member, according to the email.
To assist students in calculating how many days they need to spend in quarantine or isolation, UGA has added a “COVID-19 calculator” in DawgCheck, according to the email. The calculator includes a place to input the date a student has tested positive or come into close contact with a person who tested positive. The calculator then will give a date in which the student may return to “normal activities.”
In the email, UGA defines quarantine as the 14 days a person must not engage in “normal activities” after being in close contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. If experiencing symptoms or test positive, a person must remain in isolation for 10 days after the test was completed, and 24 hours after symptoms and fever subside.
UGA launched a new Peer Allies program called DawgsTogether on Sunday through the Division of Academic Enhancement, according to the email. The new program is intended to connect freshmen and transfer students with “peer leaders” to explore campus opportunities and academic networks.
Dining Services has also made more modifications, according to the email. UGA has set up two new Quick Markets with a “wider variety of grab-and-go menu options” at East Campus next to Busbee Hall and near Creswell and Boggs. The Creswell and Boggs Quick Market is not open yet. The Quick Markets will be open 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. These locations currently accept all-access and block meal plans, according to the email.
Complimentary short-term parking is now available for meal plan customers who are dining on campus, according to the email. When dining on campus, customers must ask for a validation pass from the cashier when entering Bolton, O-House or Snelling to validate parking upon leaving.These parking options include one hour of free parking at Tate Deck prior to 6 p.m. and one hour of free parking at South Deck. Five parking spaces in E09 have been designated for 20-minute pick-up at Village Summit or Red Clay Café.
