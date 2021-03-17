“Maybe this isn't the time for us to be that strong, and we're gonna have to hold back a little bit because we need to be alive more than we need to be strong,” University of Georgia alumna Kavi Vu said.
Shockwaves are being sent through the University of Georgia’s Asian community after eight people, six of whom were Asian women, were shot and killed in a string of mass shootings targeting three Asian-owned spas in Atlanta and Cherokee County Tuesday evening.
Public officials are raising concern that the attacks were racially-motivated hate crimes, and people across the nation, including the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities, are condemning all anti-Asian violence, physical or verbal, on social media as the hashtag #StopAsianHate trends worldwide on Twitter.
The story is still developing.
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said she is in contact with the White House and Atlanta Police Department as they work with federal, state and local partners to investigate the suspect who is “responsible for this senseless violence in our city.”
The reported shootings of Asian American women on Tuesday in Atlanta is an unspeakable tragedy – for the families of the victims first and foremost, but also for the AAPI community — which has been reeling from high levels of racial discrimination. https://t.co/rBVPnrEBps— Stop AAPI Hate (@StopAAPIHate) March 17, 2021
“A motive is still not clear, but a crime against any community is a crime against us all,” Bottoms said in a statement.
A tragedy for the Asian community
The suspect in custody is 21-year old Robert Aaron Long from Woodstock.
The shootings began Tuesday night around 5 p.m. at Young’s Asian Massage Parlor in Acworth about 30 miles northwest of Atlanta, where five people were shot. Of the five victims, four were killed, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The victims killed were two Asian women, one white woman and a white man, according to Capt. Jay Baker of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.
Cherokee County victims include Xiaojie Tan, 49, of Kennesaw; Daoyou Feng, 44; Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33, of Acworth and Paul Andre Michels, 54, of Acworth, according to the AJC. One Hispanic man, Elcias R. Hernandez-Ortiz, 30, of Acworth, was hospitalized and deemed stable on Wednesday, according to authorities.
This was followed by two more shootings around 5:45 p.m. at massage businesses across the street from each other on Piedmont Road in northeastern Atlanta, leaving four more Asian women dead. Three were killed at Gold Spa and the fourth was killed at Aromatherapy Spa, according to the Atlanta police spokesman Sgt. John Chafee.
While the women in the Atlanta shootings have not yet been publicly identified, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he believes that the four were of Korean descent, according to a statement made on Wednesday.
Crisp County police and Georgia State Patrol arrested Long Tuesday evening. Long was taken into custody and on Wednesday, he was charged with eight counts of murder and one count of assault, according to Cherokee County officials.
On Wednesday, Long said it was sexual addiction that motivated him in the crime spree.
Cherokee Sheriff Frank Reynolds told the AJC that Long “gave no indicators that this was racially motivated.”
Although racial motivation is not said to be involved, most of the victims were Asian women. Many members of the Asian community see the shooting as being rooted in a long history of stereotypes against Asian people and Asian American women.
Baker also said Long “was having a really bad day” and it was part of his mindset during the crimes in a press conference Wednesday morning. Baker said Long “understood the gravity” of his crime. Baker was criticized on social media for insensitivity.
A response from the UGA student body
After the tragic event took place Tuesday evening, a junior linguistics and Asian languages and literature major at UGA, Nurie Langlois, who is half Korean and half white, felt compelled to text her friends to “be careful” and to “not go to work today” as a response to the violent event.
“It feels like a huge step back,” Langlois said.
Over the past year, Asian Americans have been facing an increase in discrimination due to the COVID-19 pandemic and former President Donald Trump’s public efforts to call the coronavirus derogatory names, perpetuating harmful stereotypes associating Asian people with the coronavirus.
According to a report by Stop AAPI Hate, about 3,800 acts of discrimination against Asian Americans ranging from physical assault to online harassment were reported from March 19, 2020 to Feb. 28, 2021.
UGA graduate student Tairan Qiu expressed “mixed emotions” about the shootings that took place Tuesday evening.
So many members of the Asian community (especially our elders) are being hunted, beat up, or killed. This is not okay. I am sitting in so many. Mixed emotions right now. #StopAsianHate— Tairan Qiu 邱泰然 (@trqiu) March 17, 2021
“A lot of Asians came together and were like, ‘Hey, this is an issue, we need to address this. We need to do something about what's going on,’ and people weren't listening. And now I hope people finally listen,” Langlois said.
At the beginning of the interview, Langlois was unaware of an update disclosing the suspect’s alleged motives as sexual.
“That’s so messed up. Asian women should not be fetishized. I think that's like, been a big problem just in general,” Langlois said.
In the long scheme of things, gun control is the issue at the root of these shootings, Langlois said.
“We already saw it so much with school shootings, and we see it happening to our fellow POC, the Black community, and it's happening to us now,” Langlois said.
Past experiences and future action
Kavi Vu is a Vietnamese-American community organizer working closely with Asian communities in Atlanta. She works with the organization Asian Americans Advancing Justice to spread awareness about the rise in Asian-directed hate crimes and hate speech.
“Seeing that, you know, the media saying that it's not racially-charged or racially-motivated, like how, how is it that [almost] all the victims are Asian,” Vu said.
Similar to Langlois, Vu advised her friends to keep a low profile and to let it go if someone in traffic cuts them off or if someone gives them a weird look.
The best way to support the Asian community is to support Asian businesses, Vu said. As part of the discrimination that Asians are experiencing, Asian-owned businesses have suffered. For example, Asian restaurants have seen a decrease in sales due to anti-Asian sentiments and discrimination.
“We're all coming together to figure out what the next steps are, but it's really scary for a lot of business owners as well because they're like, ‘Do we open tomorrow?’” Vu said.
Asian Americans Advancing Justice Atlanta, the organization Vu works with, released a statement calling for government reform and justice that begins with cross racial dialogue.
“That the Asian women murdered yesterday were working highly vulnerable and low-wage jobs during an ongoing pandemic speaks directly to the compounding impacts of misogyny, structural violence, and white supremacy,” said Phi Nguyen, litigation director at AAAJ Atlanta, in the statement.