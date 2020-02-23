The University of Georgia Police Department and the Athens-Clarke County Police Department are investigating an alleged rape that occurred near campus around 3:20 a.m. on Feb. 23, according to a UGA Special Safety Update email.
According to the email, the woman met two men downtown and accompanied them to a vehicle in the North Campus Parking Deck at around 3:20 a.m., after which she was driven from the deck and raped in the vehicle. The woman was seen being carried on the back of one of the suspects before entering the car.
The police are seeking assistance identifying the two men involved. One is described in the email as a man of medium build with dark curly hair wearing a black button up Columbia shirt and khaki shorts. The second suspect is described as a thin man with dark hair wearing blue jeans, boots, a white shirt and a black jacket with a hood, possibly in his early 20s.
Police ask anyone with information about the incident or the two men to contact ACCPD at 706-613-3330 or UGAPD at 706-542-2200 as soon as possible, the email said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.