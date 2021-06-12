On April 29, Kathleen Hurlock received an email from Cory Kopaniasz, the director of student-athlete academic counseling at the University of Georgia.
In the email, Kopaniasz informed Hurlock, a graduate instructor in the English department, that UGA’s athletic department will be piloting a new attendance monitoring service in her English 1102 classroom this summer.
According to the email, the service, SpotterEDU, will notify the athletic department of student-athletes’ attendance using a beacon installed in the classroom that connects to an app on students’ phones via Bluetooth.
According to Spotter’s website, beacon technology allows schools to “pinpoint students within a classroom until they leave, providing continuous, reliable and non-invasive attendance.”
Hurlock disagreed that the technology would not be invasive and said the technology would undermine her discretion as an instructor to determine what counts as an absence in her class.
“The non-invasive way to track student attendance is for me to track student attendance, like I already do,” Hurlock said.
She added that, although she understands student-athletes have to maintain their grades to participate in their respective sport, attendance is not an objective measure of whether a student will do well in class.
“It's up to me and up to the student’s expectations of how they want to do in class. It’s not just about being in class X number of days,” Hurlock said.
To some degree, Hurlock said, student-athletes may be hindered by an increase in micromanaging during their college career — a period of time where they are supposed to transition into adulthood.
“That's not how adults should be treated,” Hurlock said. “That's not how people who are going to get the most out of their education by making the decisions that they think are best for themselves should be treated.”
In a Washington Post article about attendance-tracking systems on campus, including SpotterEDU, Erin Rose Glass, a digital scholarship librarian at the University of California San Diego, said the act of tracking attendance through surveillance “embodies a very cynical view of education — that it’s something we need to enforce on students, almost against their will.”
“We’re reinforcing this sense of powerlessness … when we could be asking harder questions, like: Why are we creating institutions where students don’t want to show up?” Glass said.
After receiving Kopianiasz’s email, Hurlock responded several hours later that she did not consent to the placement of beacon technology in her classroom. As of May 12, Hurlock has not received a response from the athletic department.
Claude Felton, a spokesperson for the UGA Athletic Department, said in an email to The Red & Black that the department has “only begun exploring a number of ideas and potential services but no determination has been made on whether any, or none, would be pursued.”
He added that it is not yet determined whether SpotterEDU will be piloted since the program is pending approval from university administration.
Felton said questions about whether student-athletes will be allowed to opt-out of the program or whether the program can proceed without consent from the instructor “may be premature” at this stage.