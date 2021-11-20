The University of Georgia has begun work on a new poultry science complex to increase the poultry science program’s capacity for instruction, research and collaboration, according to UGA Today.
Poultry is a multibillion-dollar industry in Georgia, and is the largest sector of the state’s agriculture industry, according to the article. UGA broke ground on the new complex on Nov. 15, with figures like Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, Commissioner of Agriculture Gary Black and UGA President Jere Morehead in attendance.
The project aims to modernize instructional and lab spaces for the poultry science program and help attract and retain researchers. Construction is set to begin in spring 2022 and expected to be completed in fall 2023.
The addition of new learning labs aims to bolster the classroom experience with production courses, demonstrations and field-learning exercises to support the college’s student recruitment efforts and help expand the department’s youth programs.
The project will cost an estimated $54.1 million, and will increase the size of the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences’ poultry science facilities to more than 70,000 square feet. The state has provided $23.9 million for the design and construction of the project. UGA also has a goal of securing $27 million in private funding for the project from donors, and has made “significant progress” toward that goal.
“This is an exciting day for the University of Georgia and the thousands of Georgians who work in our state’s poultry industry,” Morehead said at the groundbreaking ceremony. “The construction of the new Poultry Science Complex embodies UGA’s land-grant mission to support our state’s economy through agricultural research, education and outreach. We are grateful to our state government leaders and the generous donors who are making this vital project possible.”