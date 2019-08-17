President Donald Trump named University of Georgia associate professor Paula Lemons as a recipient of the 2019 Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers on July 2, according to a UGA news release.
The PECASE is ”the highest honor bestowed by the U.S. government on scientists and engineers in the early stages of their research careers and who show exceptional promise for leadership in science and technology.”
Lemons works in the UGA biochemistry and molecular biology department of Franklin College of Arts and Sciences and has been at the university for 10 years. Her research seeks “to better understand how undergraduate students learn and to explore best practices for implementing the findings from both her program and others in the field.”
Lemons leads the National Science Foundation-sponsored Department and Leadership Teams for Action project as the principal investigator. In addition, she directs the Scientists Engaged in Educational Research Center, which promotes STEM education research through a collaboration of different UGA colleges and departments, the Augusta University/ UGA Medical Partnership and other universities.
“The work of the NSF in the Directorate of Education and Human Resources is largely about pinpointing the basic conditions necessary to maximize student learning and to do so in a way that works for each student who signs up,” Lemons said in the release.
According to her website, Lemons received her B.S. in Biology from Southern Wesleyan University in 1994 and her Ph.D. in Biochemistry from the University of Kentucky in 1999. She completed her postdoctoral research at Duke University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.