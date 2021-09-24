The Black Affairs Council and the Black Male Leadership Society joined together on Tuesday to host their annual event, Booked and Busy, for the Black student body of the University of Georgia.
The Black Affairs Council and the Black Male Leadership Society are organizations that aim to assist the school in catering towards the success of Black students. They are constantly hosting events for this particular group of minority students to help them form connections, learn new skills and gain valuable experiences that will help them advance their careers. This event, along with the various initiatives from the organizations, aims to make these groups stand out in their work towards connectivity and networking amongst minority students.
“As the Black Affairs Council, we are trying to foster those connections between Black students,” Farin Allen, a senior on the executive board for BAC, said. “We aim to be an umbrella organization where all Black students of different interests can come together and network.“
The Booked and Busy event has been a major part of both organizations for many years now, and has been used as a tool for minority students to gain professionalism and build meaningful connections with their fellow students.
“I expect this event to help these students develop more professional skills and learn how to better interview for jobs, as well as have the tools they need to interview,” Jasmine Garner, sophomore and membership relations co-chair of BAC, said. “Whether it be through free headshots or answering questions on how to get through these interviews, we just really want to help and support Black students to develop their professionalism skills.”
The event started off with a career presentation that followed the process of getting a job. It highlighted what professionalism looks like, why networking sites such as LinkedIn are crucial to the job market and the best tips for crafting resumes.
The presentation was followed by a panel of students that answered the audience’s questions on how to obtain internships, stand out in interviews and handle the inevitable rejections from potential employers. Panel members Kira Yamini, Claudia Wooten, Amirah Frye and Austin Baker explained their experiences in the workforce and gave the students tips on how to navigate the professional world as a Black student.
“My favorite part of the event, and the student panel in particular, was definitely how relatable and down to earth the students were,” junior marketing major Oscar Stewart said. “They were very honest and willing to give helpful advice in sharing their experiences. Even if they weren’t the most positive, they showed us that you can always bounce back from these experiences.”
The last part of the event was a fashion show, featuring business casual and business professional outfits. Both male and female students modeled examples of each type of attire to provide inspiration for students going into the workforce. Following this event were free headshots for participants that showed up in business attire as well.
“These headshots are offering (students) an advantage or opportunity that most of us actually do not get,” said Kydae Scott, the social chair for the Black Male Leadership Society and the Freshman Advisory Board advisor for the Black Affairs Council. “It offers them a bit more professionalism and a leg up in the world so that they may better represent themselves. So we’re giving everyone here the opportunity to have a chance, whether it be professionally, academically, or in any realms in which they typically would not receive help in.”