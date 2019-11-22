Drunken man arrested for pushing son at football game
University of Georgia Police Department officers arrested a man for family violence at the Tate Student Center Plaza on Nov. 9 around 6:15 p.m., according to a UGAPD report.
Officers first approached the man when witnesses said he was yelling and cursing at bystanders and a boy who police determined was the man’s 14-year-old son. The son said his father drank liquor throughout the day, according to the report. Police warned the man he was engaging in disorderly conduct.
Several minutes later, police returned after witnesses said the man and his son were involved in an altercation. The man denied this, according to the report. Police noticed he was “glaring” at his son and separated the two. The son told police his father shoved him, which he said had never happened before.
The man said his son “should be able to hold his own.” He was arrested and taken to jail, according to the report.
Police seize marijuana for testing but don’t make arrest
UGAPD officers seized a small bag of marijuana and a glass pipe from a man at the West Campus Parking Deck shortly before midnight on Nov. 13, according to a UGAPD report.
Police were patrolling the area and saw a man standing in the doorway of a vehicle. According to the report, the man opened his eyes wide as though “he had been caught.” Police circled the deck and returned, but he was gone.
Officers located the suspect and told him to stop walking. According to the report, he fidgeted with items in his pocket. When questioned, he produced a glass pipe and a bag of suspected marijuana. Due to his cooperation and the current limits on testing marijuana, he was not arrested.
Man unwittingly steals bike while attempting to report it stolen
A man called UGAPD to his home in reference to a bicycle he thought was stolen a little after 12 p.m. on Nov. 12, according to a report.
When officers arrived, the caller said he took home a bicycle that was in bushes by Creswell Hall because he had seen it there for two weeks. He said he thought it was stolen because a chain was hanging off of it that appeared to be cut. According to the report, the officers saw the location and did not see the chain.
When officers asked why he took the bicycle, he said, “I’m an Eagle Scout and I thought somebody stole it,” according to the report. Officers searched for a report of the bike missing and it did not come back stolen. It was taken to the UGAPD and placed in an evidence locker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.